The former president of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, became angry after the statement of the president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, who decided not to leave her post against the background of elections rigged by Russia.
Points of attention
- The situation in Georgia has worsened due to the refusal of the authorities to negotiate on joining the EU.
- Protests in the country have led to clashes with the police and violence against demonstrators.
- Medvedev does not hide that he is frightened by what is currently happening in Georgia.
Medvedev began to threaten Salome Zurabishvili
The henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that earlier for what the leader of Georgia was doing, they were generally "hanged".
In addition, he tried to intimidate Georgians who went to peaceful protests to defend their European future. Medvedev added that "this ends badly."
The Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation called everything that is currently happening in the country an attempt at another "color ("rose", "orange", etc.) revolution."
According to Putin's henchman, Georgia currently has all the prerequisites for once again sinking the country "into the abyss of civil clashes..."
Protests in Georgia: what is important to know
On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a pro-Russian politician, announced the refusal of the country's authorities from negotiations on joining the EU "until the end of 2028."
As you know, this happened after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.
Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, said that the ruling party had declared war on its own people.
On the same day, a large protest gathered in the center of the Georgian capital, clashes with the police began.
As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continue until now, and the police again resort to violence against the demonstrators.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-