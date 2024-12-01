Medvedev cynically threatened the president of Georgia and mentioned Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Medvedev cynically threatened the president of Georgia and mentioned Ukraine

Medvedev cynically threatened the president of Georgia and mentioned Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The former president of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, became angry after the statement of the president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, who decided not to leave her post against the background of elections rigged by Russia.

Points of attention

  • The situation in Georgia has worsened due to the refusal of the authorities to negotiate on joining the EU.
  • Protests in the country have led to clashes with the police and violence against demonstrators.
  • Medvedev does not hide that he is frightened by what is currently happening in Georgia.

Medvedev began to threaten Salome Zurabishvili

The henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that earlier for what the leader of Georgia was doing, they were generally "hanged".

In addition, he tried to intimidate Georgians who went to peaceful protests to defend their European future. Medvedev added that "this ends badly."

The Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation called everything that is currently happening in the country an attempt at another "color ("rose", "orange", etc.) revolution."

Part of the people on the street shouts, smashes and sets fire to everything around. The rest is silent. The expired "president" of Georgia, a diligent French student of Zbigniew Brzezinski, crazy aunt Salome, announced that she will not vacate the chair because she does not recognize the elections. They used to be hanged on lampposts for this. Nowadays, time is humane. Will carry

Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation

According to Putin's henchman, Georgia currently has all the prerequisites for once again sinking the country "into the abyss of civil clashes..."

In short, the neighbors are moving quickly down the Ukrainian path into the dark abyss. Usually this ends very badly, — added Medvedev cynically.

Photo: screenshot

Protests in Georgia: what is important to know

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a pro-Russian politician, announced the refusal of the country's authorities from negotiations on joining the EU "until the end of 2028."

As you know, this happened after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, said that the ruling party had declared war on its own people.

On the same day, a large protest gathered in the center of the Georgian capital, clashes with the police began.

As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continue until now, and the police again resort to violence against the demonstrators.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests against the election results continue in Georgia
Protests in Georgia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: in Georgia, large-scale protests have resumed due to the authorities' refusal of European integration
Tbilisi
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests in Georgia. The police violently dispersed the rally participants — video
Dispersal of protests in Georgia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?