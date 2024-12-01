The former president of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Medvedev, became angry after the statement of the president of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, who decided not to leave her post against the background of elections rigged by Russia.

Medvedev began to threaten Salome Zurabishvili

The henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that earlier for what the leader of Georgia was doing, they were generally "hanged".

In addition, he tried to intimidate Georgians who went to peaceful protests to defend their European future. Medvedev added that "this ends badly."

The Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation called everything that is currently happening in the country an attempt at another "color ("rose", "orange", etc.) revolution."

Part of the people on the street shouts, smashes and sets fire to everything around. The rest is silent. The expired "president" of Georgia, a diligent French student of Zbigniew Brzezinski, crazy aunt Salome, announced that she will not vacate the chair because she does not recognize the elections. They used to be hanged on lampposts for this. Nowadays, time is humane. Will carry Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation

According to Putin's henchman, Georgia currently has all the prerequisites for once again sinking the country "into the abyss of civil clashes..."

In short, the neighbors are moving quickly down the Ukrainian path into the dark abyss. Usually this ends very badly, — added Medvedev cynically. Share

Photo: screenshot

Protests in Georgia: what is important to know

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a pro-Russian politician, announced the refusal of the country's authorities from negotiations on joining the EU "until the end of 2028."

As you know, this happened after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, said that the ruling party had declared war on its own people.

On the same day, a large protest gathered in the center of the Georgian capital, clashes with the police began.