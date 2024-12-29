Protesters in Georgia began to be detained after Kavelashvili's inauguration — video

In Georgia, security forces have begun detaining protesters near the parliament building. The action is aimed at opposing the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president.

In Georgia, security forces have begun detaining protesters again

As reported, law enforcement officers in Tbilisi received an order to detain participants in the rally on Rustaveli Avenue, citing the fact that the protesters were allegedly blocking traffic.

According to local sources, at least four people have been detained.

Videos posted online show protesters trying to free their detained comrades. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers have left some injured.

On December 29, in the afternoon [14:14], officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs used violent methods to detain participants of a peaceful protest, including women. During the detention, actions such as pulling people by the hair and dragging them on the ground were observed. Such actions violate the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, do not comply with legal norms and are a continuation of the repressions that have been ongoing for the past month, the Young Lawyers Association GYLA reported. Share

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet provided official comments on the detentions.

Zurabishvili voluntarily resigned from her position

Salome Zurabishvili came out to the participants of the protest near the Orbeliani Presidential Palace and addressed them with a speech.

Six years ago, I swore an oath to the Constitution, but even more so to the country and to you. I am leaving the palace, but I am staying with you. I am taking with me the legitimacy, the flag, and your trust,” Salome Zurabishvili said. Share

Zurabishvili also called the inauguration of new President Mikheil Kavelashvili a "parody."

Instead, the Georgian parliament held an oath-taking ceremony for Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was elected by the electoral college. Representatives from European countries and the United States were not invited to the inauguration.

According to the Constitution, Zurabishvili's powers ceased after the new president was sworn in. However, Zurabishvili herself and opposition politicians do not recognize Kavelashvili's legitimacy.

The Georgian opposition has said it is ready to physically defend Zurabishvili at her residence on Atonal Street. In turn, representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party have threatened her with imprisonment if she refuses to leave office or attempts to dissolve parliament.