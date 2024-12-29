Protesters in Georgia began to be detained after Kavelashvili's inauguration — video

In Georgia, security forces have begun detaining protesters near the parliament building. The action is aimed at opposing the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president.
Points of attention
- Security forces in Georgia began detaining protesters after the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili as president.
- The actions of law enforcement officers who use violent methods when detaining participants in peaceful protests violate people's rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.
- The opposition in Georgia does not recognize the legitimacy of President Kavelashvili and expresses its readiness to physically defend the previous President Zurabishvili.
- Representatives of the ruling party in Georgia are threatening Zurabishvili with imprisonment if she refuses to leave office or attempts to dissolve parliament.
- After Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony, representatives of European countries and the United States were not invited to the parliament, which caused criticism from the opposition and the public.
In Georgia, security forces have begun detaining protesters again
As reported, law enforcement officers in Tbilisi received an order to detain participants in the rally on Rustaveli Avenue, citing the fact that the protesters were allegedly blocking traffic.
According to local sources, at least four people have been detained.
Videos posted online show protesters trying to free their detained comrades. Clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers have left some injured.
The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet provided official comments on the detentions.
Zurabishvili voluntarily resigned from her position
Salome Zurabishvili came out to the participants of the protest near the Orbeliani Presidential Palace and addressed them with a speech.
Zurabishvili also called the inauguration of new President Mikheil Kavelashvili a "parody."
Instead, the Georgian parliament held an oath-taking ceremony for Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was elected by the electoral college. Representatives from European countries and the United States were not invited to the inauguration.
According to the Constitution, Zurabishvili's powers ceased after the new president was sworn in. However, Zurabishvili herself and opposition politicians do not recognize Kavelashvili's legitimacy.
The Georgian opposition has said it is ready to physically defend Zurabishvili at her residence on Atonal Street. In turn, representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party have threatened her with imprisonment if she refuses to leave office or attempts to dissolve parliament.
