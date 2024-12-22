Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Georgia Threatens President Zurabishvili with Prison

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said that President Salome Zurabishvili should step down after her term ends, hinting at possible imprisonment for disobedience.
Points of attention
- Pro-Russian Prime Minister Kobakhidze threatens President Zurabishvili with prison.
- Mass protests in various regions of the country are a reaction to the decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union.
- The protesters' demands include holding new parliamentary elections and the release of more than 30 people detained during the protests.
- Description of actions and rallies in Georgia, in which residents of different regions participate, from Adjara and Svaneti to Meskheti and Kartli.
Kobakhidze threatens the Georgian president
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Salome Zurabishvili has "less than a week left" in office, so the prime minister "recommended" her to avoid meetings with the opposition and refrain from announcing new parliamentary elections.
In addition, the prime minister threatened the president with consequences if she did not follow the rules.
Mass protests continue in Georgia
In particular, residents of various regions, such as Adjara, Svaneti, Megrelia, Meskheti, and Kartli, will participate in the actions, who will march in separate processions to Rustaveli Avenue.
At 12:00, the action took place near the US embassy. The protesters demanded the imposition of sanctions against the leaders of the Georgian Dream party. This week, similar rallies were held near the embassies of European countries.
At 2:00 PM, protest participants gathered in several places: near the Kakha Bendukidze University Campus, as well as near the first building of Tbilisi State University, where the approach of social workers is planned.
Teachers took part in the "March of Teachers", which started at 3:00 PM from the Vaso Abashidze Theater. Residents of Kutaisi — honoring Rezo Gabriadze.
At 4:00 PM, yoga enthusiasts gathered near the Dynamo Stadium, as well as participants in the "March of Svans", which will begin near the Philharmonic. Adjarians will gather at Europe Square at 5:00 PM.
At 5:00 PM, students and teachers joined the action from the Philharmonic, and representatives of the fashion industry took part in the protest for the first time, gathering near Vake Park.
In addition, supporters of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who gathered on Republic Square, also protested.
At 6:00 PM, the "March of Aragvinians" set off from Bukiya Garden to the parliament. Imereti residents gathered at 6:00 PM on Marjanishvili Square, and the "March of Rachinians" started from Vake Park. At the same time, tattoo artists and organizers of "Georgian Gamers Against the Russian Regime" headed to the parliament.
At 7:00 PM, the "March of Meskhitians" will take place from Republic Square, while the Megrelians will gather near the first building of the TSU.
The mass protests, which have been going on for 24 days, are a response to the Georgian Dream's decision to suspend EU accession talks. Protesters are demanding new parliamentary elections and the release of more than 30 people who were detained during the protests.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-