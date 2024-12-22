Pro-Russian Prime Minister of Georgia Threatens President Zurabishvili with Prison

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said that President Salome Zurabishvili should step down after her term ends, hinting at possible imprisonment for disobedience.

Kobakhidze threatens the Georgian president

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Salome Zurabishvili has "less than a week left" in office, so the prime minister "recommended" her to avoid meetings with the opposition and refrain from announcing new parliamentary elections.

Some European politicians and officials suggest that a lot can happen by December 29 (the date of the end of Zurabishvili's term, — ed.). But I assure you that nothing significant will happen, — Kobakhidze noted. Share

In addition, the prime minister threatened the president with consequences if she did not follow the rules.

"Let's see where she ends up after this — behind bars or at large. I hope she will not violate the norms of the Criminal Code," he added. Kobakhidze Share

Mass protests continue in Georgia

In particular, residents of various regions, such as Adjara, Svaneti, Megrelia, Meskheti, and Kartli, will participate in the actions, who will march in separate processions to Rustaveli Avenue.

At 12:00, the action took place near the US embassy. The protesters demanded the imposition of sanctions against the leaders of the Georgian Dream party. This week, similar rallies were held near the embassies of European countries.

At 2:00 PM, protest participants gathered in several places: near the Kakha Bendukidze University Campus, as well as near the first building of Tbilisi State University, where the approach of social workers is planned.

Teachers took part in the "March of Teachers", which started at 3:00 PM from the Vaso Abashidze Theater. Residents of Kutaisi — honoring Rezo Gabriadze.

At 4:00 PM, yoga enthusiasts gathered near the Dynamo Stadium, as well as participants in the "March of Svans", which will begin near the Philharmonic. Adjarians will gather at Europe Square at 5:00 PM.

At 5:00 PM, students and teachers joined the action from the Philharmonic, and representatives of the fashion industry took part in the protest for the first time, gathering near Vake Park.

In addition, supporters of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who gathered on Republic Square, also protested.

At 6:00 PM, the "March of Aragvinians" set off from Bukiya Garden to the parliament. Imereti residents gathered at 6:00 PM on Marjanishvili Square, and the "March of Rachinians" started from Vake Park. At the same time, tattoo artists and organizers of "Georgian Gamers Against the Russian Regime" headed to the parliament.

At 7:00 PM, the "March of Meskhitians" will take place from Republic Square, while the Megrelians will gather near the first building of the TSU.