On December 28, a large-scale anti-government protest, "Chain of Unity," is taking place in various parts of Georgia. It is a consequence of the decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to suspend European integration until 2028.

Georgians continue to fight for their European future

According to local media, the "Chain of Unity" has lined up in all major cities.

It is worth noting that one of the longest is in Tbilisi: it connects the right and left embankments and seven bridges of the capital: Metekhi, Bridge of Peace, Baratashvili, Saarbrücken, Galaktion Tabidze, Queen Tamar, and Vakhushti Bagrationi.

The country's opposition parties, as well as students, NGOs, businessmen, and representatives of the cultural sphere, also participated in the action.

In addition, it is indicated that the protest was joined by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, MEP Michal Wawrikewicz from Poland, and Lithuanian Freedom Party MP Dainius Žalimas, who arrived in Tbilisi.

Identical actions are taking place in 40 cities in Europe and the USA.

US announces sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

On December 27, official Washington decided to impose sanctions against Bidzina Grigoris Dze Ivanishvili, the founder and chairman of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party.

The US declared him persona non grata "for undermining Georgia's democratic and Euro-Atlantic future in favor of the Russian Federation."

The actions of Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream have undermined democratic institutions, enabled human rights abuses, and restricted the exercise of fundamental freedoms in Georgia. They have also undermined Georgia's Euro-Atlantic future, a future that the vast majority of the Georgian people desire and that is enshrined in the Georgian Constitution.

What is important to understand is that as a result, Georgia has become vulnerable to Russia, which continues to occupy over 20% of Georgian territory.