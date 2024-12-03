The "Georgian Legion" denied the fakes of the Russian Federation about the return of soldiers home due to protests

Russian propaganda began to spread fake information that fighters of the "Georgian Legion" were allegedly leaving Ukraine due to protests in Tbilisi. However, the legion fighters emphasized their unwavering commitment to the fight against the Russian Federation.

Fighters of the "Georgian Legion" refuted the fakes of the Russian Federation about returning home

We categorically deny these baseless allegations. While we fully support the Georgian people's righteous indignation at the Georgian government's decision to halt progress towards EU membership, our fight remains here in Ukraine, where our common enemy resides. "Georgian Legion"

OFFICIAL STATEMENT



Russian propaganda has recently begun disseminating false claims suggesting that the Georgian Legion plans to return to Georgia and participate in protests.



We categorically deny these baseless accusations. While we fully support the Georgian people’s… — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) December 2, 2024

The volunteers reminded that the "Georgian Legion" has been participating in the defense of Ukraine since 2014 and continues to resist Russian aggression.

Our commitment to the victory of Ukraine is unshakable, and we will remain at the front until this goal is achieved, — emphasized the fighters of the "Georgian Legion". Share

What is important to know about the protests in Georgia

As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028".

The pro-Russian politician stated this after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.

As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continued on Friday evening, the police also used violence against the demonstrators. Share

On the morning of December 2, Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition party "Coalition of Changes", was detained in Tbilisi, as well as several journalists. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Georgia thanked the security forces for dispersing the protests.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.

Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.