Russian propaganda began to spread fake information that fighters of the "Georgian Legion" were allegedly leaving Ukraine due to protests in Tbilisi. However, the legion fighters emphasized their unwavering commitment to the fight against the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Fighters of the "Georgian Legion" emphasize their steadfast commitment to the fight against the Russian Federation, rejecting Russia's fake accusations that they returned home due to protests.
- Legion members have been participating in the defense of Ukraine since 2014, continuing to resist Russian aggression, and promise to remain at the front until victory is achieved.
- The protests in Georgia were sparked by the Georgian government's decision to halt progress towards EU membership, sparking outrage among the Georgian people.
- Russian propaganda is trying to construct the image of Georgia as collaborators by spending large amounts of money on political influence in the country.
- The Georgian National Legion is of key importance for Ukrainian independence and support for resistance to Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine.
Fighters of the "Georgian Legion" refuted the fakes of the Russian Federation about returning home
OFFICIAL STATEMENT— Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) December 2, 2024
Russian propaganda has recently begun disseminating false claims suggesting that the Georgian Legion plans to return to Georgia and participate in protests.
We categorically deny these baseless accusations. While we fully support the Georgian people’s…
The volunteers reminded that the "Georgian Legion" has been participating in the defense of Ukraine since 2014 and continues to resist Russian aggression.
What is important to know about the protests in Georgia
As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028".
The pro-Russian politician stated this after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.
On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.
On the morning of December 2, Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition party "Coalition of Changes", was detained in Tbilisi, as well as several journalists. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Georgia thanked the security forces for dispersing the protests.
The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political direction. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-