I was very afraid. Biden revealed the main secret of his visit to Ukraine
Source:  MSNBC

American leader Joe Biden frankly said that during his visit to Kyiv in 2023, he was very afraid of an assassination attempt, but not from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Joe Biden spoke about how risky his visit to Kyiv was.
  • US security services were against this trip, but Biden ignored their warnings.
  • The American leader thus wanted to support Ukraine.

Biden decided to risk his life to support Ukraine

According to the US president, at the time he considered an assassination attempt by the Kremlin unlikely.

Despite this, Joe Biden was repeatedly warned that he would be in real danger in Kyiv.

The head of the White House frankly admitted that the US Secret Service was unhappy with his plans to visit Ukraine.

Everyone warned me... I didn't think Putin would dare to remove an American president. I was very afraid that radical elements in Ukraine who were under the control of or were cooperating with the Russians might try to do it.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

Taking all these warnings into account, the American leader assembled a team of highly qualified security experts.

This visit was a demonstration that Ukraine has support, and the United States is the leader of that support.

What is important to know about Biden's visit to Kyiv in 2023

American leader Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on February 20, 2023, on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Moreover, it was then that he announced a new $500 million military aid package, which included artillery, ammunition, and other equipment.

The American leader noted Ukraine's steadfastness in the fight for its independence and the support from the United States and its allies. The visit took place under heightened security and became a symbol of international support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

