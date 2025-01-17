I was very afraid. Biden revealed the main secret of his visit to Ukraine

American leader Joe Biden frankly said that during his visit to Kyiv in 2023, he was very afraid of an assassination attempt, but not from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden spoke about how risky his visit to Kyiv was.
- US security services were against this trip, but Biden ignored their warnings.
- The American leader thus wanted to support Ukraine.
Biden decided to risk his life to support Ukraine
According to the US president, at the time he considered an assassination attempt by the Kremlin unlikely.
Despite this, Joe Biden was repeatedly warned that he would be in real danger in Kyiv.
The head of the White House frankly admitted that the US Secret Service was unhappy with his plans to visit Ukraine.
Taking all these warnings into account, the American leader assembled a team of highly qualified security experts.
What is important to know about Biden's visit to Kyiv in 2023
American leader Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv on February 20, 2023, on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
Moreover, it was then that he announced a new $500 million military aid package, which included artillery, ammunition, and other equipment.
