According to the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, the participation of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine is a "strategic mistake" by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin is unable to calculate the consequences

Rob Bauer points out that about a third of the 12,000 North Korean occupiers sent to the Kursk region of Russia were wounded or killed by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to his data, any coordination between Russian and North Korean troops is "de facto absent."

A top NATO general stressed that North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region are being used "not very effectively," in part because of the language barrier.

Moreover, it is stated that North Korean troops were also not used by the Russians in "very advantageous positions."

According to Bauer, one cannot ignore the fact that the Kim Jong-un regime openly supplies weapons to Russia, and Russia also supplies weapons to the DPRK.

What is China doing here?

As the top NATO general notes, this is actually a major change, because the DPRK — the most isolated country in the world — has suddenly entered the war on the side of yet another dictatorship.

This means that the Indo-Pacific region is suddenly connected to the European theater of operations in a way that no one had imagined. This has enormous consequences. Rob Bauer Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

NATO's top general drew attention to the fact that not only Russia, but also China is responsible for involving North Korean soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

Despite the fact that official Beijing does not supply weapons directly to the Russian army, it actively supports the Russian military-industrial complex...