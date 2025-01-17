100% strengthening of sanctions. The new head of the US Treasury challenged Putin
Trump team ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia
Source:  CNBC

Future US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced that he would "100%" support tightening sanctions against Russia in order to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

  • Bessent believes that sanctions against Russia should be much tougher.
  • The Trump team is actively developing a sanctions strategy to achieve a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Scott Bessant made the statement during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

If any officials in the Russian Federation are watching this hearing on my appointment, they should know that if I am confirmed for office, and if President Trump asks as part of his strategy to end the war in Ukraine, I will 100% support increased sanctions.

Scott Bessent

Future US Treasury Secretary

According to Bessent, his promise primarily concerns Russian oil giants.

He also added that sanctions pressure will be increased to a level that will force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.

According to the future minister, the sanctions against the aggressor country by Joe Biden's team were not tough enough.

What is known about the Trump team's plan?

As journalists have learned, members of Donald Trump's administration are currently actively developing a large-scale sanctions strategy.

Its main goal is to facilitate a diplomatic agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months, as well as to increase pressure on Iran and Venezuela.

According to insiders, the Trump team is considering two main approaches to resolving the sanctions situation against Russia.

One option involves some measures to support Russian oil producers under sanctions if a peace deal in Ukraine is deemed imminent. Another approach is based on strengthening sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow and increase leverage.

