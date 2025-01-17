100% strengthening of sanctions. The new head of the US Treasury challenged Putin

Future US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced that he would "100%" support tightening sanctions against Russia in order to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
- Bessent believes that sanctions against Russia should be much tougher.
- The Trump team is actively developing a sanctions strategy to achieve a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
Trump team ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia
Scott Bessant made the statement during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.
According to Bessent, his promise primarily concerns Russian oil giants.
He also added that sanctions pressure will be increased to a level that will force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.
According to the future minister, the sanctions against the aggressor country by Joe Biden's team were not tough enough.
What is known about the Trump team's plan?
As journalists have learned, members of Donald Trump's administration are currently actively developing a large-scale sanctions strategy.
Its main goal is to facilitate a diplomatic agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months, as well as to increase pressure on Iran and Venezuela.
According to insiders, the Trump team is considering two main approaches to resolving the sanctions situation against Russia.
