Trump freezes US foreign aid — what's next?

The new head of the White House, Donald Trump, has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all foreign aid programs. It is important to understand that it will last for at least 90 days.
Points of attention
- The United States will conduct a review of the compliance of foreign aid with the country's political goals.
- The new president believes that helping other countries may conflict with American values.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed Donald Trump's plans.
Why Trump froze US foreign aid
The main goal of the new presidential decree is to verify the compliance of all aid with the country's political goals.
According to Donald Trump and his new administration, "the foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not in America's best interests, and in many cases are contrary to American values."
Moreover, the decree states that aid from other states "contributes to the destabilization of world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly opposed to harmonious and stable relations both within and between countries."
The new White House chief of staff claims that "no further United States foreign assistance will be provided in a manner that is not fully consistent with the foreign policy of the President of the United States."
Trump will pursue "America First" policies
The new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has already made a statement on this matter.
He revealed the president's plans to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearings.
In addition, it is emphasized that the decree issued by the President gives Marco Rubio or his designee the right to make relevant decisions after consulting with the Office of Management and Budget.
What is important to understand is that the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development are the primary agencies that oversee foreign aid.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-