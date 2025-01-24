Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — 3 people killed

On the night of January 24, the aggressor country Russia launched a new drone attack on Ukraine. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed in the Kyiv region.
- The attack damaged private and residential buildings, and also caused fires.
- Rescuers and police are actively working at the scene, evacuating residents and providing assistance to the victims.
The Russian attack on the Kyiv region on January 24 — what is known about the victims
As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the first deceased was discovered by rescuers who were trying to extinguish a fire in a private house.
The fire broke out due to falling debris from a downed target. The fire has now been extinguished.
At 7:35, the police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced 3 deaths in the Kyiv region.
What is known about other consequences of drone attacks?
At the site where the high-rise building was damaged, a 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
In addition, it is noted that in the Fastiv region, the Russians damaged a 10-story building — destruction was recorded on 6-7 floors.
The State Emergency Service draws attention to the fact that in total, rescuers evacuated 150 residents.
They also managed to rescue an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th, and also found a deceased man born in 1988.
In Brovary, UAV debris destroyed a residential building, causing a fire.
