Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — 3 people killed

On the night of January 24, the aggressor country Russia launched a new drone attack on Ukraine. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed in the Kyiv region.

The Russian attack on the Kyiv region on January 24 — what is known about the victims

As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the first deceased was discovered by rescuers who were trying to extinguish a fire in a private house.

The fire broke out due to falling debris from a downed target. The fire has now been extinguished.

The second deceased was a 36-year-old man in another locality, where a 10-story residential building was damaged.

At 7:35, the police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced 3 deaths in the Kyiv region.

In Brovary, UAV debris destroyed a residential building. As a result, a couple died: a man born in 1966 and his wife born in 1965, the State Emergency Service reports.

What is known about other consequences of drone attacks?

At the site where the high-rise building was damaged, a 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The fire has been extinguished. Currently, a relief point for residents is operating near the damaged high-rise building at the school. A tent with water and hot drinks has also been organized on site, Kalashnik wrote.

In addition, it is noted that in the Fastiv region, the Russians damaged a 10-story building — destruction was recorded on 6-7 floors.

The State Emergency Service draws attention to the fact that in total, rescuers evacuated 150 residents.

They also managed to rescue an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th, and also found a deceased man born in 1988.