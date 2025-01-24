Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — 3 people killed
Russian drone attack on Kyiv region — 3 people killed

State Emergency Service
On the night of January 24, the aggressor country Russia launched a new drone attack on Ukraine. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed in the Kyiv region.

  • The attack damaged private and residential buildings, and also caused fires.
  • Rescuers and police are actively working at the scene, evacuating residents and providing assistance to the victims.

As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the first deceased was discovered by rescuers who were trying to extinguish a fire in a private house.

The fire broke out due to falling debris from a downed target. The fire has now been extinguished.

The second deceased was a 36-year-old man in another locality, where a 10-story residential building was damaged.

At 7:35, the police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially announced 3 deaths in the Kyiv region.

In Brovary, UAV debris destroyed a residential building. As a result, a couple died: a man born in 1966 and his wife born in 1965, the State Emergency Service reports.

What is known about other consequences of drone attacks?

At the site where the high-rise building was damaged, a 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The fire has been extinguished. Currently, a relief point for residents is operating near the damaged high-rise building at the school. A tent with water and hot drinks has also been organized on site, Kalashnik wrote.

In addition, it is noted that in the Fastiv region, the Russians damaged a 10-story building — destruction was recorded on 6-7 floors.

The State Emergency Service draws attention to the fact that in total, rescuers evacuated 150 residents.

They also managed to rescue an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th, and also found a deceased man born in 1988.

In Brovary, UAV debris destroyed a residential building, causing a fire.

