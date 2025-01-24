John Ratcliffe to head the CIA — what is known about him

The US Senate has confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). As is known, he was nominated by the new US President Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe becomes new CIA director

What is important to understand is that Ratcliffe became the second, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to be officially approved as a member of Donald Trump's new administration.

As you know, he was the director of national intelligence during the Republican's first term.

74 senators voted for John Ratcliffe's candidacy, 25 against.

During the Senate hearing, he emphasized that the Central Intelligence Agency must do better when it comes to using technologies such as artificial intelligence.

In addition, the CIA chief recalled the importance of confronting adversaries, primarily Russia and China.

Ratcliffe pointed out the shortcomings of the US that need to be addressed

The new head of the Central Intelligence Agency believes it is extremely important for the United States to improve its intelligence capabilities.

In addition, he added that we need to focus on protecting the civil rights of Americans.

According to John Ratcliffe, he will push for the CIA to make more use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as well as expand the use of collecting information about people.

While some Democrats questioned Ratcliffe's ability to objectively lead the CIA, Republicans praised his experience and said they looked forward to confirming the rest of Trump's nominees for national security positions. Share

By the way, Ratcliffe is convinced that because of Russia's war against Ukraine, the United States risks entering into conflict with a "nuclear country."