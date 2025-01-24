American leader Donald Trump publicly stated that the aggressor country Russia stole the plan to create hypersonic missiles.

Trump accused Russia of theft

According to him, this happened during the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

Russia stole the project, they got it from us… Some bad person gave them the project. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader emphasized that the United States will still have hypersonic missiles, "which is even a step better."

According to Donald Trump, they will be launched soon.

What's important to understand is that the White House chief has accused Russia of theft before. For example, 2 years ago he stated that Moscow stole plans for "super-duper missiles."

The Kremlin then responded to these claims by saying that "we have our own missile, a wonderful missile."

Russia stole a lot of technology from the US

A statement on this matter was made back in 2019 by the US President's National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

He officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia stole many technologies from the United States, including those for creating hypersonic weapons.

Something clearly went wrong here, but it demonstrates that even though Russia is comparable in economy to the Netherlands, it is still spending enough on defense to not only modernize its nuclear arsenal, but also to create new types of delivery vehicles, hypersonic missiles, hypersonic missiles, largely stolen from American technology. John Bolton Donald Trump's former national security adviser

Bolton on Russia's nuclear capability. @VOA Contributor @Greta Van Susteren interviews National Security Adviser John Bolton in which they discussed Russia's technological advances to develop their nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/Dm9fLE6uaN — Voice of America (@VOANews) August 14, 2019

As John Bolton has warned, these Russian capabilities and the likelihood that other countries will also receive such technologies remain a problem for the United States and its partners.