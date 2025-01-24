American leader Donald Trump publicly stated that the aggressor country Russia stole the plan to create hypersonic missiles.
Points of attention
- Russia has stolen a lot of technology from the United States, including hypersonic weapons.
- This was known 6 years ago.
- Trump emphasized that the US will still have hypersonic missiles that will be better than Russian ones.
Trump accused Russia of theft
According to him, this happened during the administration of former US President Barack Obama.
Against this background, the American leader emphasized that the United States will still have hypersonic missiles, "which is even a step better."
According to Donald Trump, they will be launched soon.
What's important to understand is that the White House chief has accused Russia of theft before. For example, 2 years ago he stated that Moscow stole plans for "super-duper missiles."
The Kremlin then responded to these claims by saying that "we have our own missile, a wonderful missile."
Russia stole a lot of technology from the US
A statement on this matter was made back in 2019 by the US President's National Security Advisor, John Bolton.
He officially confirmed that the aggressor country Russia stole many technologies from the United States, including those for creating hypersonic weapons.
As John Bolton has warned, these Russian capabilities and the likelihood that other countries will also receive such technologies remain a problem for the United States and its partners.
