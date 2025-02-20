British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss a peace plan for Ukraine with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Washington

Starmer has a peace plan for Ukraine

Yes, Starmer is expected to describe in detail how European troops could enforce any ceasefire agreement brokered by Donald Trump.

According to sources, the British Prime Minister will urge Trump to keep American fighter jets and missiles on standby in Eastern Europe to respond with powerful force if Russia violates the terms of a possible ceasefire.

According to the Anglo-French plan, at least 30,000 European-led troops would be stationed in Ukrainian cities, ports and other critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, far from the current front line.

According to the publication, the mission will rely on "technical monitoring", including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, drones and satellites, to provide "a complete picture of what is happening".

In addition, the operation will be backed by sufficient firepower to "track and repel attacks" to reopen Ukrainian airspace and make commercial flights possible.

Naval patrol ships will also be sent to the Black Sea to monitor Russian threats to commercial shipping lanes.

Recall that in late January, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 200,000 peacekeepers would be needed to secure Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. Later, the president clarified that the peacekeeping forces in Ukraine should include US military personnel.

On February 11, the NYT reported that Europe lacked 200,000 peacekeepers that could be sent to Ukraine. That's almost three times the size of the entire British army.

On February 17, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.