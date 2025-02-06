The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine will be held on February 12 at NATO headquarters under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom.

When is the next Rammstein?

This was reported by the British Mission to NATO on the X network.

Secretary of Defense John Healy will convene the 26th (meeting) of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday, February 12, in the afternoon.

It is noted that the meeting will take place before a meeting of NATO defense ministers to discuss priorities for Ukraine, as the international community continues to work together to support Ukraine in the fight against Putin's criminal invasion.

Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP will convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group #UDCG at #NATO HQ in Brussels on 12 February



Media should accredit via NATO by 23:59 CET 6 February



Full details below ⬇️ — UK Joint Delegation to NATO (@UKNATO) February 6, 2025

As a reminder, the meetings of the Contact Group on Ukraine (the "Ramstein" format) were initiated by the United States of America to coordinate international efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine to combat Russian aggression. This forum unites the efforts of more than 50 countries around the world, including member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.