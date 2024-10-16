The White House announced the dates of the meeting in the Rammstein format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the contact group meeting in the Rammstein format. It will take place next month.
Points of attention
- The meeting in the Rammstein format between Presidents of Ukraine and the United States will focus on defense issues and support to Ukraine in the war against Russia.
- World leaders have pledged to intensify security assistance to Ukraine to provide the necessary equipment for victory.
- President Biden will participate in the meeting online and hold a virtual meeting with international partners to coordinate additional assistance for Ukraine.
- The meeting, initially scheduled for November, faced postponements due to Hurricane Milton, but there are prospects for rescheduling by the end of October.
- The commitment to provide Ukraine with support and assistance remains a top priority amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges and conflicts.
The meeting in the Rammstein format will take place in November
At the briefing, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre clarified the timing of the next "Ramstein".
However, according to her, soon the details of the telephone conversation between Zelensky and Biden will become known.
Jean-Pierre did not say when exactly the next "Rammstein" will take place.
However, it is worth noting that the US will hold presidential elections in early November — they are scheduled for November 5. Perhaps "Rammstein" will take place before this date.
Later, the White House announced that the leaders had committed to more intensive planning of security assistance to Ukraine. This is necessary in order to provide Ukraine with the equipment necessary for victory.
In particular, Biden will be present at "Ramstein" in an online format.
As part of these efforts, in November 2024, President Biden will hold a virtual meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group at the leadership level, where leaders will coordinate with international partners additional assistance for Ukraine.
Relocation of "Ramstein": what is known
On October 8, it became known that US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany, where he was supposed to lead a meeting in the Rammstein format. And the next day it became known about the postponement of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine.
According to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, the meeting can still take place by the end of October.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-