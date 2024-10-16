The White House announced the dates of the meeting in the Rammstein format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the contact group meeting in the Rammstein format. It will take place next month.

The meeting in the Rammstein format will take place in November

At the briefing, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre clarified the timing of the next "Ramstein".

The leaders will also discuss next month's leadership-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs to win this conflict. Share

However, according to her, soon the details of the telephone conversation between Zelensky and Biden will become known.

Jean-Pierre did not say when exactly the next "Rammstein" will take place.

However, it is worth noting that the US will hold presidential elections in early November — they are scheduled for November 5. Perhaps "Rammstein" will take place before this date.

Later, the White House announced that the leaders had committed to more intensive planning of security assistance to Ukraine. This is necessary in order to provide Ukraine with the equipment necessary for victory.

In particular, Biden will be present at "Ramstein" in an online format.

As part of these efforts, in November 2024, President Biden will hold a virtual meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group at the leadership level, where leaders will coordinate with international partners additional assistance for Ukraine.

Relocation of "Ramstein": what is known

On October 8, it became known that US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Germany, where he was supposed to lead a meeting in the Rammstein format. And the next day it became known about the postponement of the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine.

The reason for canceling Biden's trip was Hurricane Milton, which was moving towards the American state of Florida. Share

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, the meeting can still take place by the end of October.