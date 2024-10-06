NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the victory plan at the next Rammstein meeting, which will also be attended by US President Joe Biden. At this summit, new steps in the support of Ukraine from the allies are expected.

Ukraine will be offered specific steps to join NATO

As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.

However, Ukrainian officials fear that the approach of the presidential elections in the United States may jeopardize further security assistance. Zelenskyi and his team are actively trying to convince Biden to support a victory plan that could become part of his political legacy. However, the White House is currently avoiding decisions that could affect the Democrats' election campaign, the newspaper writes. Share

Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts. Special operation

of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia raised morale and showed the allies that Ukraine remains capable of offensive actions. However, Ukraine's offensive operation has slowed down and the country is losing ground, particularly in Vugledar, which was recently captured by Russian forces. Share

What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.

Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.

As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.