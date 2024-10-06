NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the victory plan at the next Rammstein meeting, which will also be attended by US President Joe Biden. At this summit, new steps in the support of Ukraine from the allies are expected.
Points of attention
- NATO countries are discussing specific steps regarding Ukraine's entry into the alliance.
- The victory plan presented to Zelensky at the meeting in Ramstein can be an important step on the way to NATO membership.
- Ukraine is actively supported by its allies, but there are certain restrictions on the part of internal political processes.
- Relations between Ukraine and NATO may receive a new impetus at the meetings in Germany and further support from allies.
Ukraine will be offered specific steps to join NATO
As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.
Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts. Special operation
What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany
As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.
According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.
Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.
As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.
This will be the second visit to Germany by the current US president while in office, but the first state visit. Biden made his first bilateral visit to Germany as US president in 2022 for the G7 summit in Elmau, Bavaria.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-