NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present the victory plan at the next Rammstein meeting, which will also be attended by US President Joe Biden. At this summit, new steps in the support of Ukraine from the allies are expected.

Points of attention

  • NATO countries are discussing specific steps regarding Ukraine's entry into the alliance.
  • The victory plan presented to Zelensky at the meeting in Ramstein can be an important step on the way to NATO membership.
  • Ukraine is actively supported by its allies, but there are certain restrictions on the part of internal political processes.
  • Relations between Ukraine and NATO may receive a new impetus at the meetings in Germany and further support from allies.

Ukraine will be offered specific steps to join NATO

As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.

However, Ukrainian officials fear that the approach of the presidential elections in the United States may jeopardize further security assistance. Zelenskyi and his team are actively trying to convince Biden to support a victory plan that could become part of his political legacy. However, the White House is currently avoiding decisions that could affect the Democrats' election campaign, the newspaper writes.

Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts. Special operation

of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia raised morale and showed the allies that Ukraine remains capable of offensive actions. However, Ukraine's offensive operation has slowed down and the country is losing ground, particularly in Vugledar, which was recently captured by Russian forces.

What is known about the meeting of allies of Ukraine in Germany

As of today, these negotiations are being organized in secret, but they may still be announced later.

According to the latest data, the head of the White House will arrive on an official visit to Germany on October 10 and will stay there for at least 2 days.

Olaf Scholz's team also intends to invite French leader Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Germany.

As the journalists managed to find out, the meeting in the so-called "four" format will primarily concern strengthening support for Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that Biden plans to visit the US military base in Ramstein.

This will be the second visit to Germany by the current US president while in office, but the first state visit. Biden made his first bilateral visit to Germany as US president in 2022 for the G7 summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO will not do this. The Pentagon categorically responded to Zelensky's call
US Department of Defense
The Pentagon did not like Zelensky's idea
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Joining NATO and ending the war. What is known about the secret proposal for Ukraine
The West wants the war to end as soon as possible
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is preparing for a possible war against the Russia. Exactly how
NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?