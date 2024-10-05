NATO is preparing for a possible war against the Russia. Exactly how

NATO will deploy another 49 combat brigades due to the Russian threat. Each country of the Alliance will receive its target indicators, which must be achieved.

NATO is preparing for war against Russia

Due to the growing threat from Russia, NATO plans to increase the total number of troops by approximately 250,000 more. This is reported by Welt am Sonntag with reference to the not-yet-publicized plans that fell into the hands of journalists.

According to confidential documents of the German Ministry of Defense, in the spring of 2024, NATO countries finally agreed on the "minimum necessary potential" to protect against possible Russian aggression.

These "Minimum Capability Requirements" are set by NATO's top two military commanders, US General Christopher Cavoli and French Admiral Pierre Vandieu.

If in 2021 it was considered sufficient to have 82 combat brigades for all NATO countries together, then in the future there should be 131. Thus, the Alliance will immediately increase the number of brigades by 49, and each of them will be about 5 thousand soldiers.

To command these troops, the number of "combat corps" in NATO should be increased from the current 6 to 15, and the headquarters of divisions — from 24 to 38.

There is also a need to increase the number of weapons, in particular air defense systems, ammunition, high-precision long-range weapons, as well as means of logistics and transport. The number of ground-based anti-aircraft systems is expected to increase from 293 to 1,467, an increase of 1,174, including weapons systems such as the Patriot, Iris T-SLM, Skyranger, and close range defenses. It is also expected to increase the number of helicopters from 90 to 104 units.

As Welt points out, these are general requirements for all 32 NATO member countries, which will be distributed among them. The target indicators for each country will depend on the level of "wealth" and the size of the population, according to the documents of the German Ministry of Defense.

For example, Berlin is assigned "about 9.28% of all total opportunities." The Bundeswehr would thus have to deploy "five to six additional combat brigades," as well as "additional combat corps" personnel and another helicopter unit. Currently, the Bundeswehr has eight brigades, a ninth is being created, and a tenth is planned by 2031.

War in Europe is still possible

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Bundeswehr announced the continuation of the military exercises "Red Storm Alpha", which lasted for three days.

According to the journalists, Their main goal was to protect important infrastructure, obtain the same picture of the situation at all levels and ensure fast and safe communication between all participants.

In 2025, the military will begin training under the name "Red Storm Bravo".