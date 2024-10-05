NATO is preparing for a possible war against the Russia. Exactly how

NATO will deploy another 49 combat brigades due to the Russian threat. Each country of the Alliance will receive its target indicators, which must be achieved.
NATO is preparing for war against Russia
Due to the growing threat from Russia, NATO plans to increase the total number of troops by approximately 250,000 more. This is reported by Welt am Sonntag with reference to the not-yet-publicized plans that fell into the hands of journalists.
According to confidential documents of the German Ministry of Defense, in the spring of 2024, NATO countries finally agreed on the "minimum necessary potential" to protect against possible Russian aggression.
These "Minimum Capability Requirements" are set by NATO's top two military commanders, US General Christopher Cavoli and French Admiral Pierre Vandieu.
If in 2021 it was considered sufficient to have 82 combat brigades for all NATO countries together, then in the future there should be 131. Thus, the Alliance will immediately increase the number of brigades by 49, and each of them will be about 5 thousand soldiers.
To command these troops, the number of "combat corps" in NATO should be increased from the current 6 to 15, and the headquarters of divisions — from 24 to 38.
As Welt points out, these are general requirements for all 32 NATO member countries, which will be distributed among them. The target indicators for each country will depend on the level of "wealth" and the size of the population, according to the documents of the German Ministry of Defense.
For example, Berlin is assigned "about 9.28% of all total opportunities." The Bundeswehr would thus have to deploy "five to six additional combat brigades," as well as "additional combat corps" personnel and another helicopter unit. Currently, the Bundeswehr has eight brigades, a ninth is being created, and a tenth is planned by 2031.
War in Europe is still possible
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the Bundeswehr announced the continuation of the military exercises "Red Storm Alpha", which lasted for three days.
In 2025, the military will begin training under the name "Red Storm Bravo".
The members of the Alliance intend to oppose the war, which became possible after the full-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, together.
