The Pentagon can postpone the meeting of "Ramstein" in Germany — what is the reason

The Pentagon is considering postponing the Rammstein-style meeting scheduled for October 12. The reason for this is Hurricane Milton and the change of plans of US President Joe Biden.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon is considering the possibility of postponing the Ramstein meeting due to Hurricane Milton and a change in the plans of US President Joe Biden.
- NATO countries are discussing offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding its future membership in the alliance.
- Ukraine is strengthening mobilization efforts, but is losing ground in the conflict with Russia, in particular in Ugledar.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is actively trying to get support from Joe Biden for the successful completion of the election campaign.
- Ambiguity in the decisions of the White House regarding Ukraine may affect security assistance in the future.
"Rammstein" in Germany may be postponed
As reported by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, due to Hurricane Milton, US President Joe Biden will not go to Ramstein to participate in the contact group on the defense of Ukraine.
So far, there is no final decision on postponing the meeting. The possibility of combining it with the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which is scheduled for October 17-18, is under consideration.
NATO countries will present concrete plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein
As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.
Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-