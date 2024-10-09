The Pentagon can postpone the meeting of "Ramstein" in Germany — what is the reason
Category
World
Publication date

The Pentagon can postpone the meeting of "Ramstein" in Germany — what is the reason

The Pentagon can postpone the meeting of "Ramstein" in Germany — what is the reason
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

The Pentagon is considering postponing the Rammstein-style meeting scheduled for October 12. The reason for this is Hurricane Milton and the change of plans of US President Joe Biden.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon is considering the possibility of postponing the Ramstein meeting due to Hurricane Milton and a change in the plans of US President Joe Biden.
  • NATO countries are discussing offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding its future membership in the alliance.
  • Ukraine is strengthening mobilization efforts, but is losing ground in the conflict with Russia, in particular in Ugledar.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is actively trying to get support from Joe Biden for the successful completion of the election campaign.
  • Ambiguity in the decisions of the White House regarding Ukraine may affect security assistance in the future.

"Rammstein" in Germany may be postponed

As reported by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, due to Hurricane Milton, US President Joe Biden will not go to Ramstein to participate in the contact group on the defense of Ukraine.

We are still working on how this will affect the Defense Secretary's schedule, Singh said.

So far, there is no final decision on postponing the meeting. The possibility of combining it with the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which is scheduled for October 17-18, is under consideration.

We are still working on it. We will definitely let you know when there are updates. The president canceled his trip only today, so now we are solving these issues, the spokeswoman added.

NATO countries will present concrete plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.

However, Ukrainian officials fear that the approach of the presidential elections in the United States may jeopardize further security assistance. Zelenskyi and his team are actively trying to convince Biden to support a victory plan that could become part of his political legacy. However, the White House is currently avoiding decisions that could affect the Democrats' election campaign, the newspaper writes.

Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts.

Ukraine's special operation in Russia's Kursk region raised morale and showed allies that Ukraine remains capable of offensive actions. However, Ukraine's offensive operation has slowed down and the country is losing ground, particularly in Vugledar, which was recently captured by Russian forces.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov named the main achievements of the 24th meeting of "Ramstein"
Rustem Umerov
What are the results of the new "Ramstein" meeting for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden will convene a "Ramstein" in Germany at the level of the leaders of the countries
The White House
Biden will convene a "Ramstein" in Germany at the level of the leaders of the countries
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein
NATO countries will present specific plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?