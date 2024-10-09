The Pentagon can postpone the meeting of "Ramstein" in Germany — what is the reason

The Pentagon is considering postponing the Rammstein-style meeting scheduled for October 12. The reason for this is Hurricane Milton and the change of plans of US President Joe Biden.

"Rammstein" in Germany may be postponed

As reported by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, due to Hurricane Milton, US President Joe Biden will not go to Ramstein to participate in the contact group on the defense of Ukraine.

We are still working on how this will affect the Defense Secretary's schedule, Singh said.

So far, there is no final decision on postponing the meeting. The possibility of combining it with the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which is scheduled for October 17-18, is under consideration.

We are still working on it. We will definitely let you know when there are updates. The president canceled his trip only today, so now we are solving these issues, the spokeswoman added.

NATO countries will present concrete plans for Ukraine's entry into the alliance at Ramstein

As the publication notes, NATO countries are discussing the possibility of offering Ukraine more concrete steps regarding future membership in the alliance.

However, Ukrainian officials fear that the approach of the presidential elections in the United States may jeopardize further security assistance. Zelenskyi and his team are actively trying to convince Biden to support a victory plan that could become part of his political legacy. However, the White House is currently avoiding decisions that could affect the Democrats' election campaign, the newspaper writes.

Journalists emphasize that Ukraine is intensifying mobilization efforts.