Umerov named the main achievements of the 24th meeting of "Ramstein"

The head of the Ministry of Defense Rustam Umyerov summed up the results of the 24th meeting of "Ramstein", which took place on September 6 with the participation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

What are the results of the new "Ramstein" meeting for Ukraine

According to the minister, as of today, Ukraine's allies are interested in investing, financing and cooperating to strengthen the defense industry of our country.

Negotiations on this matter have already started. First of all, it is about the financing of Ukrainian-made weapons, missiles, and drones.

Rustem Umyerov drew attention to the fact that the United States announced the allocation of another package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 250 million dollars, which will include critical weapons and equipment, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles and missiles for HIMARS.

As for Canada, it promised to transfer a large batch of engines for unguided aerial missiles and 1,300 warheads for them.

Photo: facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

In addition, we are also talking about thousands of machine guns and pistols, elements of military equipment and half a hundred "ambulances", which will help provide our medical needs on the battlefield.

In addition, Canada has taken on an important role in training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 as part of the "FLIT" program. The government will allocate 389 million dollars for the 5-year training of pilots and technical personnel. Rustem Umerov Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The British authorities will provide Ukraine with 650 light multi-purpose missiles (LMM) worth 162 million pounds.

facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

The Netherlands has officially confirmed that it will supply air-to-air missiles and support materials for F-16 aircraft worth 80 million euros to the Armed Forces.

Sweden has joined the demining coalition, pledging €5 million to the Coalition Fund to support demining efforts, while Spain will send a HAWK anti-aircraft missile battery that includes 6 launchers. Share

facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

What is known about the signing of the Regulations of the Coalition of Maritime Capabilities

According to the minister, this is one of the key achievements of the new "Ramstein" meeting for Ukraine.

Great Britain and Norway assumed the leadership of this Coalition, and Ukraine is counting on the accession of other partner countries.

Umerov drew attention to the fact that work within the framework of the KMS will mean long-term support for Ukraine in ensuring security in the Black Sea.