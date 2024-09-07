Umerov named the main achievements of the 24th meeting of "Ramstein"

The head of the Ministry of Defense Rustam Umyerov summed up the results of the 24th meeting of "Ramstein", which took place on September 6 with the participation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- Ukraine will receive new powerful financial and military support from allies.
- The United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and other countries have pledged to transfer important weapons and equipment to Ukraine.
- Rustem Umyerov spoke about the Coalition of Maritime Capabilities and its main goal.
According to the minister, as of today, Ukraine's allies are interested in investing, financing and cooperating to strengthen the defense industry of our country.
Negotiations on this matter have already started. First of all, it is about the financing of Ukrainian-made weapons, missiles, and drones.
Rustem Umyerov drew attention to the fact that the United States announced the allocation of another package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 250 million dollars, which will include critical weapons and equipment, M2 Bradley fighting vehicles and missiles for HIMARS.
As for Canada, it promised to transfer a large batch of engines for unguided aerial missiles and 1,300 warheads for them.
In addition, we are also talking about thousands of machine guns and pistols, elements of military equipment and half a hundred "ambulances", which will help provide our medical needs on the battlefield.
The British authorities will provide Ukraine with 650 light multi-purpose missiles (LMM) worth 162 million pounds.
The Netherlands has officially confirmed that it will supply air-to-air missiles and support materials for F-16 aircraft worth 80 million euros to the Armed Forces.
According to the minister, this is one of the key achievements of the new "Ramstein" meeting for Ukraine.
Great Britain and Norway assumed the leadership of this Coalition, and Ukraine is counting on the accession of other partner countries.
Umerov drew attention to the fact that work within the framework of the KMS will mean long-term support for Ukraine in ensuring security in the Black Sea.
