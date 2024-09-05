Rammstein-24. What are the main topics of the new meeting on the defense of Ukraine
Rammstein-24. What are the main topics of the new meeting on the defense of Ukraine

Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The meeting of the coalition participants in the Rammstein format will focus attention on strengthening the air defense capabilities of Ukraine, the Air Force Coalition, as well as the activation of the defense industry of the participating countries.

Points of attention

  • The Rammstein-24 meeting will prioritize strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities and revitalizing the defense industry of participating countries.
  • The meeting underscores the significance of Ukraine in the context of international security and freedom.
  • Initiated by the head of the Pentagon, the Ramstein-24 format plays a crucial role in offering long-term support to Ukraine.
  • Key aspects of the UDCG meeting will include enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities, renewing coalition capabilities, and activating defense and industrial bases for sustained support.
  • Prominent figures like Minister Austin and General Brown are set to attend the face-to-face meeting in Germany, marking the 24th session since its inception in April 2022.

Rammstein-24 will be held on September 6

This was announced on September 5 by the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh.

Key aspects of the meeting of the UDCG (Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine — English) will include the strengthening of the air defense capabilities of Ukraine, the renewal of the UDCG capabilities of the coalition, including the Air Force coalition, as well as the activation of the defense and industrial bases of the coalition countries in order to provide support to Ukraine in the long term.

Sabrina Singh

Sabrina Singh

Deputy spokesperson of the Pentagon

In this connection, she emphasized that "Ukraine is important for both American and international security." In addition, according to her, the efforts of the members of the Contact Group "will continue to play an important role in Ukraine's struggle for freedom and sovereignty."

Who will be at Ramstein-24

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the so-called Rammstein format, will be held face-to-face in Germany on September 6.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder.

Minister Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Brown will travel to Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday to hold a face-to-face meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine on September 6.

He noted that this will be the 24th meeting since Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin initiated this format in April 2022.

