Rammstein-24. What are the main topics of the new meeting on the defense of Ukraine

The meeting of the coalition participants in the Rammstein format will focus attention on strengthening the air defense capabilities of Ukraine, the Air Force Coalition, as well as the activation of the defense industry of the participating countries.
Rammstein-24 will be held on September 6
This was announced on September 5 by the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh.
In this connection, she emphasized that "Ukraine is important for both American and international security." In addition, according to her, the efforts of the members of the Contact Group "will continue to play an important role in Ukraine's struggle for freedom and sovereignty."
Who will be at Ramstein-24
The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the so-called Rammstein format, will be held face-to-face in Germany on September 6.
This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder.
He noted that this will be the 24th meeting since Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin initiated this format in April 2022.
