What Ukraine can expect from the 25th meeting in the "Ramstein" format — Pentagon's response

At the upcoming 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, it is planned to determine Ukraine's defense capabilities to support deterrence forces until 2027. The meeting will be held on January 9.

What are the main aspects of Ramstein-25?

According to the Pentagon, the meeting will serve as an important platform for coordinating international support for Ukraine. Participants, including defense ministers and military leaders from more than 50 countries, will discuss:

Ukraine's current needs on the battlefield : supply of air defense systems, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles.

Long-term defense support : building the capabilities necessary to ensure the stability and security of Ukraine.

Coordination of the efforts of international coalitions responsible for various aspects of Ukraine's military capabilities.

The Pentagon noted that roadmaps will be presented during the meeting that identify Ukraine's needs in areas such as air power, integrated air defense, artillery, demining, maritime security, and other key areas.

According to defense officials, the 25th UDCG meeting will be Austin's last, but the group will continue to work even if American support changes.

The Biden administration's latest military aid to Ukraine

According to White House insiders, the announcement of the US military aid package will take place on the day of a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format.

While it has not yet been possible to find out the exact cost of the package, it is known for certain that this time it will be "considerable."

Anonymous sources claim that Joe Biden does not plan to spend all of the $4 billion his administration has remaining in Congress-approved funding for Ukraine on it.

According to preliminary data, there should be over $2 billion left that Donald Trump's team can dispose of.

So far, the White House has not officially confirmed this information.