Ramstein-25. Participants approved roadmaps for Ukraine's strategic goals

As part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, on January 9, 8 roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine until 2027.
Points of attention
- Approval of 8 roadmaps defining Ukraine's Defense Forces strategic goals until 2027 at the Ramstein-25 meeting.
- Focus on scaling up drone production to enhance security and deter potential threats in the region.
- Call by President Zelenskyy for active participation in building Ukraine's drone arsenal for military purposes.
- Emphasis on providing military assistance, procurement organization, and development of the defense industry in Ukraine.
- Importance of investments in the Ukrainian drone industry due to the nation's expertise and capabilities in drone production and usage in Europe.
Plans for supporting Ukraine for 2 years agreed at Ramstein-25
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.
It is noted that the coalition roadmaps define Ukraine's strategic goals until 2027 and become the basis for medium-term and long-term support.
Thus, Ukraine, together with its partners, has identified the main areas of work, including providing military assistance, organizing procurement, attracting investments, and supporting the Ukrainian defense industry and its development.
Umerov explained that the roadmaps are a joint result of the work of Ukraine and partners.
Zelenskyy promised to scale up drone production at Ramstein
Unmanned aerial vehicles allow us to deter the enemy and keep him at a distance. This year, Ukraine plans to set a record in the number and quality of drones.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the Ramstein format.
According to Zelensky, today the production of drones in Ukraine is more efficient than anywhere else.
Zelenskyy clarified that this also includes drones that Ukraine needs to ensure security: naval drones, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for long-range destruction of military facilities and enemy infrastructure.
We have already signed a significant number of contracts and many are still being worked on. And I urge all of you to be more actively involved in building up the drone arsenal. Ukrainians have the most experience in Europe in using drones and we also have the greatest capabilities in Europe to produce drones. So invest more in this Ukrainian force. Because after the war, it will also become your force.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-