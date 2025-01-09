Ramstein-25. Participants approved roadmaps for Ukraine's strategic goals

As part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine, on January 9, 8 roadmaps were approved, which define the key goals of the Defense Forces of Ukraine until 2027.

Plans for supporting Ukraine for 2 years agreed at Ramstein-25

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

It is noted that the coalition roadmaps define Ukraine's strategic goals until 2027 and become the basis for medium-term and long-term support.

Our main task is to balance the urgent needs of our army during the war with the long-term development goals of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Thus, Ukraine, together with its partners, has identified the main areas of work, including providing military assistance, organizing procurement, attracting investments, and supporting the Ukrainian defense industry and its development.

Umerov explained that the roadmaps are a joint result of the work of Ukraine and partners.

Zelenskyy promised to scale up drone production at Ramstein

Unmanned aerial vehicles allow us to deter the enemy and keep him at a distance. This year, Ukraine plans to set a record in the number and quality of drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the Ramstein format.

According to Zelensky, today the production of drones in Ukraine is more efficient than anywhere else.

This year, we in Ukraine want to set a record in the quantity and quality of drones we produce and receive from our partners. And we are focusing on the drones that our brigades need to hold the front lines. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy clarified that this also includes drones that Ukraine needs to ensure security: naval drones, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for long-range destruction of military facilities and enemy infrastructure.