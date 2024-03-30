According to The Wall Street Journal, a well-known entrepreneur, engineer, technical director and co-owner of Baykar Makina Selcuk Bayraktar may become the new Turkish leader.

Who is Selchuk Bayraktar?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the drones developed by the Bayraktar company enabled the Armed Forces of Ukraine to successfully destroy the Russian occupiers at the front.

The company is already building a plant for their production in the country.

In addition, as is known, Azerbaijan used bayraktars against Armenian troops 4 years ago.

In Libya, they helped prevent an attack by a Russian-backed field commander.

In Turkey, Bayraktar drones have made a 42-year-old MIT-educated aerospace engineer a folk hero for bringing the country onto the world stage and possibly becoming its next leader, The Wall Street Journal points out. Share

We cannot ignore the fact that Selcuk Bayraktar is married to one of the daughters of the current leader of the country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Over the years, the young engineer managed to become one of the most popular public figures in the country.

Selchuk Bayraktar together with members of his team

Selсuk Bayraktar can become Erdogan's successor

Currently, the Turkish people are really excited about who will be their next leader.

It all started after Erdogan officially confirmed that this weekend's local elections will be his last election campaign.

Journalists also managed to learn that the search for a successor has already begun, but the current president may still change his mind.

I think the perfect storm is tilting towards Bayraktar," said Burak Kadercan, a professor of strategy at the US Naval War College and an expert on Turkish politics. Share

Selcuk Bayraktar's fans believe his popularity is proof that Turkey is leaning toward meritocracy.

Western analysts see his image as an engineer and entrepreneur as a subtle but important departure from Erdogan's governing style.