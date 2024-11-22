There is no other choice. Orbán challenged the ICC

According to Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, he is not going to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the head of the government of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Orban does not agree with the decision of the International Court of Justice

The prime minister of Hungary claims that he intends to invite Netanyahu to visit his country.

He also officially confirmed that he is not going to execute the ICC warrant for the Israeli leader's arrest under any circumstances.

Viktor Orban also added that he considers the warrant for Netanyahu's arrest "wrong."

According to the politician, the Prime Minister of Israel will be able to hold negotiations in Hungary "in sufficient safety".

International institutions do not show discretion when it comes to decision-making. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian leader continues to claim that the ICC's decision is cynical as it intervenes in the current conflict for political purposes.

We have no other choice, we must oppose this decision, the politician said. Share

How Biden comments on the decision of the ISS

American leader Joe Biden said that he considers "outrageous" the decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Let me make it clear again: no matter what the ICC suggests, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas — none. Joe Biden President of the USA

He also promised that the American people will always stand by Israel against threats to its security.