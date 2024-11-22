There is no other choice. Orbán challenged the ICC

According to Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, he is not going to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the head of the government of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian leader considers the warrant erroneous and plans to invite Netanyahu to Hungary.
- Joe Biden considers the ICC's decision outrageous and promises further support for Israel.
- The controversial situation has provoked tensions between political leaders and international institutions.
Orban does not agree with the decision of the International Court of Justice
The prime minister of Hungary claims that he intends to invite Netanyahu to visit his country.
He also officially confirmed that he is not going to execute the ICC warrant for the Israeli leader's arrest under any circumstances.
Viktor Orban also added that he considers the warrant for Netanyahu's arrest "wrong."
According to the politician, the Prime Minister of Israel will be able to hold negotiations in Hungary "in sufficient safety".
The Hungarian leader continues to claim that the ICC's decision is cynical as it intervenes in the current conflict for political purposes.
How Biden comments on the decision of the ISS
American leader Joe Biden said that he considers "outrageous" the decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.
He also promised that the American people will always stand by Israel against threats to its security.
It is important to understand that on November 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the ex-head of the Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-