There is no other choice. Orbán challenged the ICC
Category
Politics
Publication date

There is no other choice. Orbán challenged the ICC

There is no other choice. Orbán challenged the ICC
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, he is not going to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the head of the government of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Points of attention

  • The Hungarian leader considers the warrant erroneous and plans to invite Netanyahu to Hungary.
  • Joe Biden considers the ICC's decision outrageous and promises further support for Israel.
  • The controversial situation has provoked tensions between political leaders and international institutions.

Orban does not agree with the decision of the International Court of Justice

The prime minister of Hungary claims that he intends to invite Netanyahu to visit his country.

He also officially confirmed that he is not going to execute the ICC warrant for the Israeli leader's arrest under any circumstances.

Viktor Orban also added that he considers the warrant for Netanyahu's arrest "wrong."

According to the politician, the Prime Minister of Israel will be able to hold negotiations in Hungary "in sufficient safety".

International institutions do not show discretion when it comes to decision-making.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian leader continues to claim that the ICC's decision is cynical as it intervenes in the current conflict for political purposes.

We have no other choice, we must oppose this decision, the politician said.

How Biden comments on the decision of the ISS

American leader Joe Biden said that he considers "outrageous" the decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Let me make it clear again: no matter what the ICC suggests, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas — none.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the USA

He also promised that the American people will always stand by Israel against threats to its security.

It is important to understand that on November 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the ex-head of the Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a bluff. What is the paradox of Putin's actions against the background of the war
Putin cannot back up his threats with actions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ICC warrant for the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel — how Biden reacted
The White House
Biden criticized the decision of the ISS
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The strike of Russia on the Dnipro by an intercontinental ballistic missile — a photo of the wreckage
The strike of Russia on the Dnipro by an intercontinental ballistic missile — a photo of the wreckage

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?