Associated Press experts and analysts concluded that the most significant escalation since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine took place last week, which indicates the beginning of a new stage.

The last 7 days were extremely important for the further course of the war

According to experts, the main impetus for a drastic change in the situation was the unexpected decision of the current American leader, Joe Biden.

As is known, he gave Kyiv permission to strike with longer-range American missiles on Russian territory.

It was after this that events began to develop extremely rapidly and unpredictably.

Monday. The aggressor country of the Russian Federation warns of escalation if Western weapons are used on its territory

Tuesday. The defense forces of Ukraine struck Russia for the first time with American long-range missiles, hitting an ammunition depot in the Bryansk region of Russia.

On the same day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

Wednesday. Joe Biden supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine in order to slow down the advance of the Russian army at the front.

The Armed Forces hit Russia with the British Storm Shadow missile.

The American and some other Western embassies in Kyiv have temporarily closed due to the threat of a potentially major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Thursday. The aggressor country of the Russian Federation used a new experimental medium-range ballistic missile over Ukraine for the first time.

In a statement, Vladimir Putin warned that the new Oreshnik missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and that it is a response to Kiev's use of American and British missiles.

According to the dictator, it can be used to attack any Ukrainian ally whose missiles are used to attack Russia.

Friday. NATO convenes an emergency meeting regarding Ukraine, the meeting will take place on November 26.

Saturday. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi voiced the assumption that the war could end in 2025.