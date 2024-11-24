The ex-president of Taiwan stood up for Ukraine and appealed to the United States
Source:  Politico

The former president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, called on the American authorities to concentrate on helping Ukraine, not her own homeland, in the near future.

Points of attention

  • Cai Yingwen believes that Ukraine's victory will be a deterrent for China.
  • China is preparing to invade Taiwan, which raises concerns among Western leaders, including the United States.
  • The US remains Taiwan's key supporter and arms supplier.

Ukraine should become a priority for the USA

With such a loud statement, the former leader of Taiwan spoke at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

According to the politician, "the USA should do everything possible to help Ukrainians."

We (Taiwan — ed.) still have time, she explained.

Tsai Ingwen also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine's victory will be the most effective deterrent for future aggression.

According to her, the military support of Kyiv from the US will help deter China from attacking Taiwan.

China is preparing to invade Taiwan

As mentioned earlier, the People's Republic of China considers Taiwan to be its own territory.

Tai himself is making official Beijing public declarations of his intentions more and more often.

Many Western leaders, primarily in the United States, have fears that China will still try to take the island back under its control by force.

What is important to understand is that, as of today, the United States remains Taiwan's most important and powerful international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of official diplomatic recognition.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, recently acknowledged that aid to Ukraine and Israel has begun to strain the US military's ability to prepare for a potential conflict in Asia.

How do you like that?

