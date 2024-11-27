Umerov arrived in South Korea — visit details
Category
World
Publication date

Umerov arrived in South Korea — visit details

Umerov arrived in South Korea — visit details
Читати українською
Source:  Yonhap

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov arrived in South Korea. The purpose of the visit is to discuss the issue of North Korea's participation in the war and the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov headed the Ukrainian delegation that arrived in South Korea to discuss military cooperation.
  • A meeting of the delegation with the President of South Korea and negotiations with the Minister of Defense regarding the possibility of providing military aid to Ukraine are expected.
  • The Trump administration's position affects South Korea's decision to provide military aid to Ukraine.
  • Rustem Umerov's visit to South Korea opens up new prospects for cooperation between the countries in the field of defense and security.

What is known about Umerov's visit to South Korea

As the publication reports, the delegation of Ukraine arrived in Seoul on November 27.

It is expected that the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with the Ukrainian delegation today. Talks are also planned with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

According to the publication, Rustem Umyerov intends to share intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and discuss the possibilities of military support for Ukraine from South Korea.

The visit takes place about a month after the telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of South Korea, during which Zelenskyi announced the sending of a delegation to Seoul.

Seoul will review the decision on weapons for Ukraine after Trump's victory

According to an anonymous official, President Yoon Seok-yeol's government is forced to take Trump's position into account when deciding whether to change its policy on providing lethal aid to Kyiv.

Another government official noted that Seoul is also evaluating how Trump's approach to the war could affect other countries' support for Ukraine.

Yoon's office said the government would consider possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea following the deployment of North Korean troops and take countermeasures accordingly.

Exporting lethal aid to Ukraine would be a powerful signal of support, and could also help South Korean business through possible participation in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Borrell calls on South Korea to increase aid to Ukraine
Borrell calls on South Korea to increase aid to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why South Korea does not transfer weapons to Ukraine — the ambassador's explanation
South Korea has not yet made a final decision
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
After Trump's victory, South Korea may change its decision regarding Ukraine
After Trump's victory, South Korea may change its decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?