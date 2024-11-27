Umerov arrived in South Korea — visit details

The Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov arrived in South Korea. The purpose of the visit is to discuss the issue of North Korea's participation in the war and the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

What is known about Umerov's visit to South Korea

As the publication reports, the delegation of Ukraine arrived in Seoul on November 27.

It is expected that the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with the Ukrainian delegation today. Talks are also planned with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

According to the publication, Rustem Umyerov intends to share intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia and discuss the possibilities of military support for Ukraine from South Korea.

The visit takes place about a month after the telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of South Korea, during which Zelenskyi announced the sending of a delegation to Seoul.

Seoul will review the decision on weapons for Ukraine after Trump's victory

According to an anonymous official, President Yoon Seok-yeol's government is forced to take Trump's position into account when deciding whether to change its policy on providing lethal aid to Kyiv.

Another government official noted that Seoul is also evaluating how Trump's approach to the war could affect other countries' support for Ukraine.

Yoon's office said the government would consider possible scenarios of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea following the deployment of North Korean troops and take countermeasures accordingly.