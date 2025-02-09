Panic has erupted in Russia amid a new drone attack

On the night of February 9, dozens of strike drones attacked 7 regions of the aggressor country Russia, as well as occupied Crimea. Plan "Carpet" was immediately announced at many Russian airports.

“Bavovna” in Russia on February 9 — what is known

According to Rosaviatsia, against the backdrop of the drone attack, the "Carpet" plan was announced at Volgograd's Gumrak airport — departing and arriving flights were delayed.

Russian Telegram channels stated that the flight delay was due to the threat of a drone attack.

Already on the morning of February 9, it became known that the "Carpet" plan had been introduced at the Nizhny Novgorod airport in the Russian Federation.

In addition, Rosaviatsia reported restrictions on the operation of St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport.

What is important to understand is that the "Carpet" plan requires the immediate landing or removal from the area of its announcement of all aircraft in the air, except military and rescue ones.

The Russian Defense Ministry began to claim that their air defenses had intercepted and destroyed "35 Ukrainian drones":

18 UAVs — over the territory of the Kursk region;

4 each — over the territory of the Oryol region and the Krasnodar Territory;

3 each — over the territory of the Voronezh and Rostov regions;

one each — over the territories of the Bryansk, Tula regions and the Republic of Crimea."