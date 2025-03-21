Russia attacked Ukraine with 214 drones — how its air defenses worked

At around 8:00 PM on March 20, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine, using 214 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to destroy 114 of them.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 21 — what is known

The Russian invaders carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, 114 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also draws attention to the fact that 81 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.

The Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Kyiv regions were again under attack by the enemy.