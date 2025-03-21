Russian propaganda Telegram channels claim that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast on the night of March 21. Video from the scene shows it engulfed in a massive fire. The General Staff of the AFU stated that Russia fired artillery at the Suja gas measuring station with the aim of discrediting Ukraine. The Defense Forces were not involved in this.

The “Sudzha” station is on fire in Kurshchyna

According to eyewitnesses, a huge torch of fire can be seen even ten kilometers away on the border with the Sumy region of Ukraine.

The Russian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the attack on the Sudzha station, although dozens of videos showing the aftermath of the fire are circulating online.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country previously used this pipe to supply gas to Europe.

In addition, it is indicated that the largest transit corridor for the supply of Russian gas to the EU passed through this gas metering station.

The diameter of the gas pipeline is 1420 mm. On January 1, the application for gas transit was zero, according to the data of the GTS operator of Ukraine. At the same time, the contract for the transportation of raw materials expired. In May 2022, Kyiv stopped receiving gas for transit through Sokhranivka.