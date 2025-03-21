5 billion euros for Ukraine. Two EU members prevented the allocation of funds

According to Bloomberg, during the last summit in Brussels, Ukraine's European allies failed to agree on allocating an additional 5 billion euros to it. These funds were supposed to be spent on the purchase of 2 million artillery shells, but Italy and France took a tough stance on this issue.

Rome and Paris prevented the allocation of funds for Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, it was France and Italy that refused to make commitments regarding specific financial amounts.

Recently, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, proposed that EU countries provide Ukraine with up to 40 billion euros in military assistance in 2025.

What is important to understand is that this is voluntary assistance, which anyone can provide through monetary contributions or equipment.

Insiders reported that several countries opposed the idea, so the debate on this issue had to be narrowed down.