"I don't think he's a bad person." Trump's special envoy reveals his attitude towards Putin
Witkoff Justifies Putin and His Crimes
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has made a new scandalous statement. He began to claim that he does not consider Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose orders have killed and injured millions of people, to be a bad person.

  • The statement made by Witkoff reflects a concerning normalization of Putin's criminal behavior, raising questions about moral standards and political allegiances within the Trump administration.
  • The moral ambiguity surrounding Putin's actions and the response from Trump's representative highlight the intricate web of power dynamics and personal connections in global politics.

As it turned out, in order to gain sympathy from Donald Trump's representative, the Russian dictator ordered a portrait of the US president from a leading Russian artist and "actually gave it to" Witkoff, asking him to give it to the American leader.

This happened during Witkoff's recent visit to Moscow, and this trick of Putin's worked.

He (Putin — ed.) told me a story, Tucker, about how when the President (Trump — ed.) was being shot, he went to his church, met with the priest, and prayed for the President. Not because he was the President of the United States or could become one, but because he was his friend, he prayed for a friend.

Moreover, Witkoff added that this story, as well as the gift from the Russian dictator, really moved Donald Trump.

"I don't think Putin is a bad person. This is a complicated situation, this war and all the components that led to it," the US president's representative cynically stated.

