US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has made a new scandalous statement. He began to claim that he does not consider Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose orders have killed and injured millions of people, to be a bad person.
Points of attention
- The statement made by Witkoff reflects a concerning normalization of Putin's criminal behavior, raising questions about moral standards and political allegiances within the Trump administration.
- The moral ambiguity surrounding Putin's actions and the response from Trump's representative highlight the intricate web of power dynamics and personal connections in global politics.
Witkoff Justifies Putin and His Crimes
As it turned out, in order to gain sympathy from Donald Trump's representative, the Russian dictator ordered a portrait of the US president from a leading Russian artist and "actually gave it to" Witkoff, asking him to give it to the American leader.
This happened during Witkoff's recent visit to Moscow, and this trick of Putin's worked.
Moreover, Witkoff added that this story, as well as the gift from the Russian dictator, really moved Donald Trump.
