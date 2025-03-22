US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has made a new scandalous statement. He began to claim that he does not consider Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose orders have killed and injured millions of people, to be a bad person.

Witkoff Justifies Putin and His Crimes

As it turned out, in order to gain sympathy from Donald Trump's representative, the Russian dictator ordered a portrait of the US president from a leading Russian artist and "actually gave it to" Witkoff, asking him to give it to the American leader.

This happened during Witkoff's recent visit to Moscow, and this trick of Putin's worked.

He (Putin — ed.) told me a story, Tucker, about how when the President (Trump — ed.) was being shot, he went to his church, met with the priest, and prayed for the President. Not because he was the President of the United States or could become one, but because he was his friend, he prayed for a friend. Steve Witkoff Special envoy of US President Donald Trump

Moreover, Witkoff added that this story, as well as the gift from the Russian dictator, really moved Donald Trump.