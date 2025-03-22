Ukraine struck 26 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The situation on the front remains tense, with a total of 142 combat clashes taking place over the past 24 hours. Despite this, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 26 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense system, five artillery pieces and a command post of the Russian invaders.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the intensity of recent Russian aggressions, including missile strikes, airstrikes, and attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.
  • The ongoing situation underscores the gravity of the conflict in Ukraine, with continuous attacks on Ukrainian fighters and settlements despite the defensive actions taken by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 22, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/22/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 902,010 (+1,210) people,

  • tanks — 10403 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,609 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,944 (+96) units,

  • MLRS — 1327 (+3) units,

  • air defense means — 1111 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30338 (+258),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41,425 (+166) units,

  • special equipment — 3782 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on March 21, Russian invaders launched one missile strike using one missile, as well as 85 airstrikes, dropping 134 missiles on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,407 attacks, including 199 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russians used about three thousand kamikaze drones for the new attacks.

