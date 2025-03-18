According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he has "full faith" in US leader Donald Trump's ability to achieve a ceasefire on the front, as well as a successful peace agreement on Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Rutte calls for continued pressure on Russia and highlights the importance of negotiating seriously.
- He disagrees with the notion that Trump trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too much, citing Trump's knowledge of Putin since his first term.
- Rutte emphasizes the need to restore relations with Russia once the war against Ukraine ends.
Rutte believes in Trump's capabilities
As the NATO Secretary General noted, he considers it "wonderful" that representatives of Ukraine and the United States agreed to a ceasefire proposal at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week.
Mark Rutte disagrees with the thesis that Donald Trump trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too much
Against this background, the Secretary General of the Alliance recalled that the US president knows the illegitimate head of the Kremlin very well since his first term.
As mentioned earlier, Mark Rutte has publicly spoken about restoring relations with Russia.
In his opinion, it will make sense for NATO when the Russian Federation ends the war against Ukraine.
