According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he has "full faith" in US leader Donald Trump's ability to achieve a ceasefire on the front, as well as a successful peace agreement on Ukraine.

Rutte believes in Trump's capabilities

As the NATO Secretary General noted, he considers it "wonderful" that representatives of Ukraine and the United States agreed to a ceasefire proposal at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week.

Mark Rutte disagrees with the thesis that Donald Trump trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too much

Against this background, the Secretary General of the Alliance recalled that the US president knows the illegitimate head of the Kremlin very well since his first term.

So Donald Trump knows how he has to make sure he can make a deal. I completely believe in that. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

As mentioned earlier, Mark Rutte has publicly spoken about restoring relations with Russia.

In his opinion, it will make sense for NATO when the Russian Federation ends the war against Ukraine.