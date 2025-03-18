NATO Secretary General assesses chances for a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO Secretary General assesses chances for a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Rutte believes in Trump's capabilities
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he has "full faith" in US leader Donald Trump's ability to achieve a ceasefire on the front, as well as a successful peace agreement on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Rutte calls for continued pressure on Russia and highlights the importance of negotiating seriously.
  • He disagrees with the notion that Trump trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too much, citing Trump's knowledge of Putin since his first term.
  • Rutte emphasizes the need to restore relations with Russia once the war against Ukraine ends.

Rutte believes in Trump's capabilities

As the NATO Secretary General noted, he considers it "wonderful" that representatives of Ukraine and the United States agreed to a ceasefire proposal at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week.

Mark Rutte disagrees with the thesis that Donald Trump trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin too much

Against this background, the Secretary General of the Alliance recalled that the US president knows the illegitimate head of the Kremlin very well since his first term.

So Donald Trump knows how he has to make sure he can make a deal. I completely believe in that.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

As mentioned earlier, Mark Rutte has publicly spoken about restoring relations with Russia.

In his opinion, it will make sense for NATO when the Russian Federation ends the war against Ukraine.

But we are not there yet, we must continue to put pressure on them so that Russia takes the negotiations seriously," the NATO Secretary General added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has made a new cynical demand for a ceasefire
Putin continues to invent new demands
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What to expect from Putin after the war is over — a warning from the Czech Republic
Europe must prepare for different scenarios
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU cannot open negotiation clusters with Ukraine — what happened?
Hungary again blocks Ukraine's path to the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?