The EU cannot open negotiation clusters with Ukraine — what happened?

The European Union is ready to open negotiation clusters with Ukraine, in particular, the first cluster "Fundamentals", but there is a very serious obstacle on this path. As it turned out, the decision cannot be made without unanimous support by all 27 states of the bloc. Currently, it is Hungary that is blocking the start of this process.

Hungary again blocks Ukraine's path to the EU

A statement on this occasion was made by Polish Minister for EU Affairs Adam Szlapka.

He officially confirmed that Brussels cannot go against Hungary in the current situation.

"You know the political situation in terms of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary. We, as I always say, are determined to push forward the EU enlargement process during the Polish presidency. This is one of our priorities," the Polish minister emphasized. Share

Adam Shlapka draws attention to the fact that official Brussels is "very resolute" in conducting the screening process of Ukrainian legislation.

According to him, EU members are ready to work on this, but without unanimity it is impossible to move forward.

The European Union authorities are counting on the fact that the opening of clusters in negotiations with Ukraine will be based on achievements and should be based on arguments, not on political conflicts.