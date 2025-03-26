On March 26, it became officially known about the death of Anna Prokofieva, a propagandist for the Russian central "First Channel". As it turned out, she was blown up by a landmine in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Despite the loss of Prokofieva, Moscow seems unaffected by the deaths of Kremlin henchmen, emphasizing the continuing risks faced by individuals in such roles.
- Russia's claims about the circumstances of Prokofieva's death and her role as a 'war correspondent' on Channel One continue to be scrutinized amidst ongoing conflict narratives.
Another Kremlin propagandist successfully eliminated
In addition, it is noted that Prokofiev, who often called herself a war correspondent, was blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region and died.
According to Russian media, the cameraman of her film crew, Dmitry Volkov, was injured, but he managed to survive.
Russia continues to claim that Putin's propagandist was blown up by an "enemy mine," and that she had worked for Channel One since 2023 and was a "war correspondent" who reported "from the North-Eastern Front zone."
