On March 26, it became officially known about the death of Anna Prokofieva, a propagandist for the Russian central "First Channel". As it turned out, she was blown up by a landmine in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Another Kremlin propagandist successfully eliminated

"Channel One's war correspondent Anna Prokofieva died while performing her professional duty," the official statement from Channel One of the Russian Federation reads. Share

In addition, it is noted that Prokofiev, who often called herself a war correspondent, was blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region and died.

According to Russian media, the cameraman of her film crew, Dmitry Volkov, was injured, but he managed to survive.

Russia continues to claim that Putin's propagandist was blown up by an "enemy mine," and that she had worked for Channel One since 2023 and was a "war correspondent" who reported "from the North-Eastern Front zone."