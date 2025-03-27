Putin is preparing for a spring offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions — Zelenskyy

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is trying to buy time and is preparing for a new offensive, in particular in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy raises alarm over Putin's preparations for a new offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
- Putin is attempting to buy time and plan a spring offensive, as revealed by Zelenskyy in an interview with French journalists.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the sharing of intelligence with allies to counter Putin's upcoming operation in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced that Putin is preparing new offensives against Ukraine
Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with French journalists.
Zelenskyy clarified that Putin is preparing a new offensive, in particular in Sumy region and Kharkiv region.
He noted that Putin already wanted to launch this operation eight months ago, but he was prevented from doing so due to the Kursk operation, so now Putin needs time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-