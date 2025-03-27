Putin is preparing for a spring offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin is preparing for a spring offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions — Zelenskyy

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Le Figaro

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is trying to buy time and is preparing for a new offensive, in particular in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy raises alarm over Putin's preparations for a new offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
  • Putin is attempting to buy time and plan a spring offensive, as revealed by Zelenskyy in an interview with French journalists.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the sharing of intelligence with allies to counter Putin's upcoming operation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced that Putin is preparing new offensives against Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with French journalists.

I can also confirm that Putin is trying to buy time and is preparing for a spring offensive. We are seeing preparations for this upcoming operation. We have shared intelligence with our allies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy clarified that Putin is preparing a new offensive, in particular in Sumy region and Kharkiv region.

He noted that Putin already wanted to launch this operation eight months ago, but he was prevented from doing so due to the Kursk operation, so now Putin needs time.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army may change the priority of the offensive at the front
ISW analyzed the situation on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The large-scale offensive of the Russian army is coming to an end, but there is one "but"
Trump can influence the situation on the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will the war cease — Macron's prediction
Macron assessed the prospects for a ceasefire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?