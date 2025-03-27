Putin is preparing for a spring offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy regions — Zelenskyy

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is trying to buy time and is preparing for a new offensive, in particular in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy announced that Putin is preparing new offensives against Ukraine

Zelenskyy spoke about this in an interview with French journalists.

I can also confirm that Putin is trying to buy time and is preparing for a spring offensive. We are seeing preparations for this upcoming operation. We have shared intelligence with our allies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy clarified that Putin is preparing a new offensive, in particular in Sumy region and Kharkiv region.