Current German leader Olaf Scholz has dismissed the possibility of any easing of sanctions against Russia while it is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Sanctions against Russia should be maintained

According to the current Chancellor of Germany, there is no point in lifting sanctions until a just peace is achieved.

His promise was made on March 27 at the end of the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris.

Any easing of sanctions at this time would be a serious mistake, as peace is still a long way off… It is clear that Russia is not really interested in establishing peace. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

The German leader also emphasized that on the issue of sanctions policy, official Brussels and Washington "must take a clear common position," as has been the case so far.

According to him, Europe and the United States must together make it clear to Russia that "we can continue to use the opportunity to support Ukraine."

Recall that recently, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant began to claim that his country would not hesitate to tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary to end the war against Ukraine.