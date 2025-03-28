Scholz made a clear promise regarding sanctions against Russia

Current German leader Olaf Scholz has dismissed the possibility of any easing of sanctions against Russia while it is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.
- The German leader's stance indicates that any easing of sanctions at present would be premature, considering the ongoing conflict and Russia's lack of genuine interest in peace.
- Scholz advocates for Europe and the United States to jointly convey a strong message to Russia that support for Ukraine will persist, with the possibility of further sanctions if needed to end the war.
Sanctions against Russia should be maintained
According to the current Chancellor of Germany, there is no point in lifting sanctions until a just peace is achieved.
His promise was made on March 27 at the end of the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in Paris.
The German leader also emphasized that on the issue of sanctions policy, official Brussels and Washington "must take a clear common position," as has been the case so far.
According to him, Europe and the United States must together make it clear to Russia that "we can continue to use the opportunity to support Ukraine."
Recall that recently, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant began to claim that his country would not hesitate to tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary to end the war against Ukraine.
