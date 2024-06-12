DIU scout says Russia quickly adapts to war conditions in Ukraine

According to a soldier of the "Kabul-9" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the biggest problem for the Ukrainian military on the front lines at the moment remains the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to quickly and systematically correct its own mistakes and learn from them.

For example, the same EW systems that they install on vehicles. If earlier it was easier to impress them, now it is no longer so. They change the time of movement, i.e. 70-80% of all movement along the front line takes place in the dark. The enemy understands the danger of FPV, the military explains.

According to him, this is why the Ukrainian military is currently installing night vision cameras.

A fighter of the DIU "Kabul-9" unit emphasised that currently, Ukrainian drones have begun to attack enemy equipment and personnel even at night when the occupiers have nowhere to escape.

He noted that the Russian occupiers cannot refuse to carry out logistical operations and are forced to take risks.

What is known about the strengthening of the role of EB on the front-line

The military also noted that portable EW systems are increasingly being used due to the large number of drones on the front line.

The DIU fighter emphasised that if earlier EW systems on cars were unusual, it would become a primary necessity.

He added that several such systems could even be installed on the vehicle.

At the same time, EWs are rapidly becoming perfect, and everything will depend on which party masters it faster.

In such a frantic race, Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones, deliver well-aimed strikes on the enemy and increase the range of drones to hit targets.

We use kamikaze drones more. For example, we have a recorded result — a lesion 24 kilometers from us. This is a place where the enemy cannot even imagine that a drone could fly there. This is quite a serious danger for them, — explains the fighter of the DIU unit.

He also explained that such successful "flights" destroy the Russians' logistics chains and create additional problems.

This is an additional evacuation or the need to replace a vehicle that is affected.