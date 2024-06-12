DIU scout says Russia quickly adapts to war conditions in Ukraine

According to a soldier of the "Kabul-9" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the biggest problem for the Ukrainian military on the front lines at the moment remains the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to quickly and systematically correct its own mistakes and learn from them.
Points of attention
- One of the key problems for the Ukrainian military on the front line is the Russian army's ability to quickly correct its own mistakes and adapt to the conditions of the war against Ukraine.
- Security measures, such as installing night vision cameras and using kamikaze drones, are increasingly necessary to ensure an effective defence.
- Fighters of the "Kabul-9" unit emphasize that successful drone attacks affect the logistics chains of the enemy army and lead to additional problems in the conduct of hostilities.
- Electronic warfare systems are becoming an important element of military tactics, and their rapid evolution requires the Ukrainian military to adapt and improve.
- Disrupting the logistics chains of the Russian occupiers with the help of kamikaze drones creates significant inconvenience for the enemy, disorganizing their plans and preventing normal functioning.
DIU scout claims problems of rapid Russia's army to war conditions against Ukraine
According to him, this is why the Ukrainian military is currently installing night vision cameras.
A fighter of the DIU "Kabul-9" unit emphasised that currently, Ukrainian drones have begun to attack enemy equipment and personnel even at night when the occupiers have nowhere to escape.
He noted that the Russian occupiers cannot refuse to carry out logistical operations and are forced to take risks.
What is known about the strengthening of the role of EB on the front-line
The military also noted that portable EW systems are increasingly being used due to the large number of drones on the front line.
The DIU fighter emphasised that if earlier EW systems on cars were unusual, it would become a primary necessity.
He added that several such systems could even be installed on the vehicle.
At the same time, EWs are rapidly becoming perfect, and everything will depend on which party masters it faster.
In such a frantic race, Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones, deliver well-aimed strikes on the enemy and increase the range of drones to hit targets.
He also explained that such successful "flights" destroy the Russians' logistics chains and create additional problems.
This is an additional evacuation or the need to replace a vehicle that is affected.
