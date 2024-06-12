DIU scout says Russia quickly adapts to war conditions in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU scout says Russia quickly adapts to war conditions in Ukraine

AFU military
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

According to a soldier of the "Kabul-9" unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the biggest problem for the Ukrainian military on the front lines at the moment remains the ability of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to quickly and systematically correct its own mistakes and learn from them.

Points of attention

  • One of the key problems for the Ukrainian military on the front line is the Russian army's ability to quickly correct its own mistakes and adapt to the conditions of the war against Ukraine.
  • Security measures, such as installing night vision cameras and using kamikaze drones, are increasingly necessary to ensure an effective defence.
  • Fighters of the "Kabul-9" unit emphasize that successful drone attacks affect the logistics chains of the enemy army and lead to additional problems in the conduct of hostilities.
  • Electronic warfare systems are becoming an important element of military tactics, and their rapid evolution requires the Ukrainian military to adapt and improve.
  • Disrupting the logistics chains of the Russian occupiers with the help of kamikaze drones creates significant inconvenience for the enemy, disorganizing their plans and preventing normal functioning.

DIU scout claims problems of rapid Russia's army to war conditions against Ukraine

For example, the same EW systems that they install on vehicles. If earlier it was easier to impress them, now it is no longer so. They change the time of movement, i.e. 70-80% of all movement along the front line takes place in the dark. The enemy understands the danger of FPV, the military explains.

According to him, this is why the Ukrainian military is currently installing night vision cameras.

A fighter of the DIU "Kabul-9" unit emphasised that currently, Ukrainian drones have begun to attack enemy equipment and personnel even at night when the occupiers have nowhere to escape.

He noted that the Russian occupiers cannot refuse to carry out logistical operations and are forced to take risks.

What is known about the strengthening of the role of EB on the front-line

The military also noted that portable EW systems are increasingly being used due to the large number of drones on the front line.

The DIU fighter emphasised that if earlier EW systems on cars were unusual, it would become a primary necessity.

He added that several such systems could even be installed on the vehicle.

At the same time, EWs are rapidly becoming perfect, and everything will depend on which party masters it faster.

In such a frantic race, Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drones, deliver well-aimed strikes on the enemy and increase the range of drones to hit targets.

We use kamikaze drones more. For example, we have a recorded result — a lesion 24 kilometers from us. This is a place where the enemy cannot even imagine that a drone could fly there. This is quite a serious danger for them, — explains the fighter of the DIU unit.

He also explained that such successful "flights" destroy the Russians' logistics chains and create additional problems.

This is an additional evacuation or the need to replace a vehicle that is affected.

These are quite serious inconveniences. And when this systematicity is more and more violated, it is a great discomfort for the enemy. That is, an enemy infantryman who was supposed to keep an observation post, he does not know whether he will be changed today, whether he will be brought food today, whether ammunition will be brought today, — says the soldier.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 14 Russian army attacks in Pokrovsk direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 900 Russian soldiers in a day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU regained part of its lost positions near Kharkiv
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?