According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 96 times.
What is the situation at the front?
It is noted that the total losses of the Russian occupiers in the districts of Kupyansk, Lyman and Pokrovsk since the beginning of the day amounted to 450 people killed and wounded.
In particular, in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian occupiers have already carried out 9 attempted attacks near 5 settlements.
Currently, 2 clashes continue in the districts of Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.
In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 3 skirmishes continue in Serebryansk Forest and near Makiivka. The Armed Forces had already repelled 4 enemy attacks before that.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers tried to improve their tactical position 5 times. The Armed Forces repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Pokrovska district, 9 battles continue near Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Yevgenivka. Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces have repelled 29 enemy attacks in this direction.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, 8 attempted attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation were recorded.
Ukrainian troops managed to stop all enemy attacks.
On the left bank of the Kherson Region, five attempts by the invaders to dislodge our military from positions in the Krynyk region were successfully repelled.
What analysts say
According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, the occupation army of the Russian Federation captured Novoaleksandrivka in Donetsk region.
Currently, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts of the village.
