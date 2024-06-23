The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted losses on the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region and captured the Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 96 times.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces engaged in battle with Russian occupation army units 96 times in the Pokrovsk region, resulting in significant losses for the Russian army.
  • The Russian occupiers suffered major casualties in manpower and equipment in the districts of Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Lyman.
  • Analysts highlight the importance of halting the advance of the enemy army and containing the main strike, as Ukrainian troops successfully repelled numerous attacks and won battles near Pokrovsk.
  • The final losses of the Russian army in the regions of Kupyansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk amounted to 450 people killed and wounded, with several enemy soldiers captured.
  • The DeepState portal analysts report that the Russian occupation army captured Novoaleksandrivka in the Donetsk region, emphasizing the need to prevent further advancement of the enemy forces.

What is the situation at the front?

It is noted that the total losses of the Russian occupiers in the districts of Kupyansk, Lyman and Pokrovsk since the beginning of the day amounted to 450 people killed and wounded.

In particular, in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian occupiers have already carried out 9 attempted attacks near 5 settlements.

Currently, 2 clashes continue in the districts of Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 3 skirmishes continue in Serebryansk Forest and near Makiivka. The Armed Forces had already repelled 4 enemy attacks before that.

Confirmed total losses of the enemy in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions in terms of personnel at this time amount to 167 people killed and wounded. A few more invaders were captured. A tank, a cannon, an armored combat vehicle, four cars and 79 enemy drones were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns and two cars were damaged, the General Staff reports.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers tried to improve their tactical position 5 times. The Armed Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovska district, 9 battles continue near Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka and Yevgenivka. Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces have repelled 29 enemy attacks in this direction.

The enemy suffered losses in manpower: irreversible - 137, sanitary - 154. Also, about half a dozen Russian occupiers surrendered. In addition, our soldiers destroyed three tanks and damaged the same number. General information about the affected military equipment is being clarified, the General Staff emphasizes.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, 8 attempted attacks by the occupation army of the Russian Federation were recorded.

Ukrainian troops managed to stop all enemy attacks.

On the left bank of the Kherson Region, five attempts by the invaders to dislodge our military from positions in the Krynyk region were successfully repelled.

What analysts say

According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, the occupation army of the Russian Federation captured Novoaleksandrivka in Donetsk region.

Currently, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts of the village.

Only Vozdvizhenka remains from the population centers to the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway. It is important to stop the further advance of the enemy, because to some extent the situation near Ocheretny is repeated. As then, the forces of the 47th, 68th, 25th brigades and seconded units are restraining the main strike, bleeding their potential, and the flank is cracking, analysts emphasize.

