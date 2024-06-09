Russia suffers the greatest losses in the Pokrovsky direction — details

The Pokrovsky direction of the front remains the most active. Currently, most of the battles are taking place there.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky direction of the front remains the most active, where the most battles take place, which caused significant losses among the occupiers.
- The defense forces successfully repel the enemy's attempts to dislodge and hold positions, confirming their high readiness and efficiency.
- The General Staff provides specific data on losses of the Russian army and destroyed equipment.
- In other directions of the front, active combat operations are also recorded, which requires strengthening of the defense strategy and support of military units.
The General Staff reported operational information on the front
As noted, 96 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day, and 39 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day.
The enemy remains especially active in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy has already made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions. Six of them are still ongoing. The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. On June 8, the occupiers lost more than 450 soldiers in this area.
In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Loss of positions is not allowed.
In the Kupyansk direction, six assault operations are underway in Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Berestovo and Nevsky districts. The situation is under control.
In the Limansk direction, three enemy attacks are currently underway in the Serebryansk forest. One skirmish in the Terni district was repulsed.
On the Siverskyi direction , a battle is taking place in the Vyimka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been four skirmishes in the Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka districts. One enemy attack repulsed, three in progress.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the attempt of the occupiers to advance in the Paraskoviyvka area was not successful. Two attacks are ongoing in the Krasnohorivka region.
In the Orihiv direction , the enemy failed during the assault on our positions in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.
In the Dnieper direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynok area.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 7,869 (+26) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 15,131 (+26) units;
artillery systems — 13,593 (+60) units;
RSZV — 1097 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 836 (+2) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,982 (+37) units;
cruise missiles — 2,277 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,562 (+78) units;
special equipment — 2253 (+5) units.
