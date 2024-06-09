The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 518,560 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 26 tanks and 60 artillery systems.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 518,560 soldiers.
  • British experts emphasize the enormous human and material losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 7,869 (+26) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,131 (+26) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,593 (+60) units;

  • RSZV — 1097 (+2) units;

  • air defense equipment — 836 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 357 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,982 (+37) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,277 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,562 (+78) units;

  • special equipment — 2253 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What are they saying in Britain about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In response to the statements of Andrii Belousov, the recently appointed head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, about the alleged "minimum human losses" in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin, Narayan noted that during the 825 days of the war, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost more than 465 soldiers killed and wounded.

From January to April 2024, Russia's daily losses in Ukraine — the number of killed and wounded — amounted to 980 people. According to May estimates, this number exceeds 1,000 per day. This is about 30 thousand per month. This is the highest indicator since the beginning of this war, - emphasized the British diplomat.

In his opinion, the best way to minimize losses in the war against Ukraine for the occupation army of the Russian Federation would be to stop hostilities and withdraw the occupation contingent and military equipment from the captured Ukrainian territories.

Economists need no reminding of the sunk fallacy. If you look at the data objectively, they indicate terrible losses for such a country as Russia - in human lives, material means and authority, - added Narayan.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Insufficient number of F-16s won't allow AFU to carry out combat missions effectively, experts say
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's Navy conducted large-scale drills in Black Sea waters — video
Navy of the Armed Forces
navy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces eliminated more than 1,200 soldiers of the Russian Federation during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?