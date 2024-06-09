The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 518,560 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7,869 (+26) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,131 (+26) units;

artillery systems — 13,593 (+60) units;

RSZV — 1097 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 836 (+2) units;

aircraft — 357 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10,982 (+37) units;

cruise missiles — 2,277 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,562 (+78) units;

special equipment — 2253 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What are they saying in Britain about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

In response to the statements of Andrii Belousov, the recently appointed head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, about the alleged "minimum human losses" in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin, Narayan noted that during the 825 days of the war, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost more than 465 soldiers killed and wounded.

From January to April 2024, Russia's daily losses in Ukraine — the number of killed and wounded — amounted to 980 people. According to May estimates, this number exceeds 1,000 per day. This is about 30 thousand per month. This is the highest indicator since the beginning of this war, - emphasized the British diplomat. Share

In his opinion, the best way to minimize losses in the war against Ukraine for the occupation army of the Russian Federation would be to stop hostilities and withdraw the occupation contingent and military equipment from the captured Ukrainian territories.