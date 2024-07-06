The Russian army attacked Nikopol with artillery. A woman died

The Russian military, shelling the Chervonogrigorivska community of the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, killed a 65-year-old woman.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak, a 65-year-old woman died. She was killed by the Russians, shelling the Chervonogrigorivsk community with artillery.

In addition, private houses, farm buildings, greenhouses, a garage and a scooter were damaged. Other consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russia shelled Nikopol on July 2

According to the head of OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the Russian occupiers continue to attack Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. On July 2, two women — 61 and 86 years old — died as a result of their shelling.

In addition to the two dead, nine were injured in the city. Among them are boys aged 9 and 17. Doctors help them.

There were several hits in Nikopol. Local homes, educational institutions, a dispensary, shops, a beauty salon and cars were damaged.

Also earlier, the occupiers fought in Myrivska, Marganetska and Chervonogrigorivska communities. An agricultural company caught fire due to shelling. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

The enemy also attacked the Pokrovsk community. Previously, there was a wounded person. We are clarifying the information. Share

Later, Lysak wrote that, according to detailed information, two people died there due to enemy artillery shelling of the Pokrovsk community. Man and woman.