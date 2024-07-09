On July 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- Massive Russian missile attacks on Ukraine lead to the destruction of civilian objects and the death of the civilian population.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that more than 100 civilian objects were damaged as a result of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine on July 8.
- The provision of medical aid to those injured as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on July 8 is already being carried out in hospitals in various cities where victims of Russian attacks are staying.
Russia strikes village in Kherson region, one killed
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , reported this on the Telegram channel.
According to Kherson RMA, after lunch, the Russian army struck Stanislav.
As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound on her forearm.
The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.
On July 8, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine
On July 8, the Russian army attacked several Ukrainian settlements with rockets. Among them are Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.
The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.
As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.
Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects in the capital.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 64 people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih, and 6 are in Dnipro.
As of the morning of July 9, 28 wounded were in the hospitals of Kryvyi Rih—1 was very serious, 7 were serious, 18 were moderate, and 2 were in satisfactory condition. All victims were provided with all necessary assistance.
