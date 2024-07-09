On July 9, Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region.

Russia strikes village in Kherson region, one killed

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , reported this on the Telegram channel.

According to him, an elderly local resident who was on the street was hit by enemy artillery. Unfortunately, he received non-life-threatening injuries. Share

According to Kherson RMA, after lunch, the Russian army struck Stanislav.

As a result of the shelling, a 60-year-old woman received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound on her forearm.

The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

On July 8, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine

On July 8, the Russian army attacked several Ukrainian settlements with rockets. Among them are Kyiv region, in particular the capital, as well as Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects in the capital.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 64 people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih, and 6 are in Dnipro.

As of the morning of July 9, 28 wounded were in the hospitals of Kryvyi Rih—1 was very serious, 7 were serious, 18 were moderate, and 2 were in satisfactory condition. All victims were provided with all necessary assistance.