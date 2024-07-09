Death toll after Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine rose to 42

Russian July 8 missile attacks on Ukrainian cities took the lives of 42 people, including 4 children.

The communications department of the National Police of Ukraine reported this on July 9.

During the day, 42 people died, including four minors. Over the past day, 190 people were injured and 323 objects were damaged due to the mass shelling of the Russian Federation, the message says. Share

According to the police, more than 700 police officers were involved in the liquidation of the consequences at the site of the shelling, who, together with rescuers, national guardsmen and residents of the city, cleared the debris, rescued people and law enforcement officers documented the crime of the aggressor state.

In the Shevchenkivskyy district of the capital, Russian terrorists hit a residential apartment building, one of the entrances was completely destroyed.

12 residents died under the rubble, including three children aged 8 to 14, and another 25 people were injured.

In the Dniprovskyy district of the capital, as a result of a missile attack on a medical centre, nine people were killed, and eight were injured.

In addition, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih suffered from Russian strikes — businesses, a multi-storey residential building, and a service station building: 11 people were killed, and 69 were injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, the Russian army attacked several populated areas of Ukraine with missiles. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects in the capital.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 64 people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are in Kryvyi Rih, and 6 are in Dnipro.

As of the morning of July 9, there are 28 wounded in the hospitals of Kryvyi Rih — 1 is very serious, 7 are serious, 18 are moderate, 2 are in satisfactory condition. All victims are provided with all necessary assistance.