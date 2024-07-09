38 killed and 190 injured after Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

As a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, 38 people died, including four children. Another 190 people were injured.
- A Russian missile attack on July 8 caused damage to more than 100 civilian objects, including medical facilities and residential buildings.
- Over 400 people participated in the rescue operations to assist the victims and restore damaged objects.
- Kyiv authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning due to the Russian terror attack on civilian objects in the capital.
38 people were killed by Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced these data.
There are 64 people in Kyiv hospitals, 28 hospitalised in Kryvyi Rih, 6 in Dnipro.
All patients from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital have been transferred to other medical institutions, Zelenskyy said.
What is known about the massive Russian July 8 missile attack on Ukraine
On July 8, the Russian army attacked several populated areas of Ukraine with missiles. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.
The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.
As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.
The Ukrainian authorities announced more than 170 wounded.
Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects.
