38 killed and 190 injured after Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine, Zelenskyy says

As a result of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, 38 people died, including four children. Another 190 people were injured.

38 people were killed by Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced these data.

There are 64 people in Kyiv hospitals, 28 hospitalised in Kryvyi Rih, 6 in Dnipro.

All patients from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital have been transferred to other medical institutions, Zelenskyy said.

Emergency and rescue work did not stop all night in some of the places where the rockets were hit. Almost 400 rescuers were involved. Thank you to everyone who saves and cares for our people, is involved, and helps. We continue our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from Russian terror. There will be solutions. The world has the necessary power for this. I also thank all the leaders who supported us and are preparing new joint steps to protect life from Russian terror. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about the massive Russian July 8 missile attack on Ukraine

On July 8, the Russian army attacked several populated areas of Ukraine with missiles. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

The Ukrainian authorities announced more than 170 wounded.

Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects.

