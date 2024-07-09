On July 9, during the analysis of the rubble of an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyy district of Kyiv, a fragment of the body of another dead person was discovered.
Points of attention
- In Kyiv, rescue operations are underway to search for possible survivors under the rubble of the destroyed building of the Russian Federation.
- As a result of the massive Russian missile attack, about 100 civilian objects of Ukraine were damaged.
- The Ukrainian authorities declared a day of mourning due to Russia's terrorist attack on civilian objects, which resulted in casualties and destruction of infrastructure.
Woman's body found under house's rubble in Kyiv destroyed by Russian missile strike
The press service of the State Emergency Service reports that unblocking work is currently underway at the scene of the tragedy.
In total, 27 people died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on July 8; 117 people were injured, of which 10 were children, and 11 people were rescued.
According to Mykola Povoroznyk, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, there may still be people under the rubble of the building destroyed by Russia.
To a detailed question about whether there may still be people under the rubble, he answered, "There may be, yes."
What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8
On July 8, the Russian army launched a missile strike on several populated areas of Ukraine. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.
The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.
As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.
The Ukrainian authorities announced more than 170 wounded.
Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects.
