On July 9, during the analysis of the rubble of an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyy district of Kyiv, a fragment of the body of another dead person was discovered.

Woman's body found under house's rubble in Kyiv destroyed by Russian missile strike

The press service of the State Emergency Service reports that unblocking work is currently underway at the scene of the tragedy.

In total, 27 people died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on July 8; 117 people were injured, of which 10 were children, and 11 people were rescued.

According to Mykola Povoroznyk, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, there may still be people under the rubble of the building destroyed by Russia.

As of now, there is no such understanding (as to the fact that there are no people under the rubble — ed.). We will be able to give a definite answer to this question after we complete the search and rescue work at the two objects, Mykola Povoroznyk said. Share

To a detailed question about whether there may still be people under the rubble, he answered, "There may be, yes."

What is known about the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, the Russian army launched a missile strike on several populated areas of Ukraine. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

The Ukrainian authorities announced more than 170 wounded.

Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital in connection with the Russian terrorist attack on civilian objects.