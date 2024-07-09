Two more women's bodies found under house rubbles after Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv

On July 9, rescuers found the bodies of two more women under the rubbles of a house destroyed by the Russian July 8 missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyy district of Kyiv.

Ten civilians dead after Russian July 8 missile strike on a multi-storey building in Kyiv

In the Shevchenkivskyy district of Kyiv, the bodies of two more women were recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian July 8 missile strike. The death toll rose to 10. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported about it.

A total of 10 residents of this building were killed. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Vitali Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

In general, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 29 people, including four children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian missile strikes on July 8, and 117 people were injured, including ten children.

What is known about the massive Russian July 8 missile attack on Ukraine

On July 8, the Russian army launched missile strikes on several populated areas of Ukraine. Among them are the Kyiv region, particularly the capital, and the Dnipropetrovsk region, including Kryvyi Rih.

The enemy hit the premises of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt". One of the buildings was destroyed, the others were damaged.

As a result of the massive attack, Russia damaged about 100 civilian objects in Ukraine, including residential buildings, a business centre and two medical facilities.

Kyiv authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital after the Russian terror attack on city's civilian objects.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 64 people are in Kyiv hospitals, 28 are in Kryvyi Rih, and six are in Dnipro.

On July 9 morning, there were 28 injured in Kryvyi Rih's hospitals — 1 is very serious, seven are severe, 18 are moderate, and 2 are in satisfactory condition. All victims are provided with all necessary assistance.