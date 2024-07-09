Russia has numerical advantage but suffers terrible losses near Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian military says

According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, an officer of the artillery unit of the 4th brigade of the Rubizh, the Russian Federation's occupying army has a numerical advantage in Chasiv Yar but suffers terrible losses.

What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar

The enemy is suffering huge losses, but he is trying to advance... He is trying either on buggies, or on motorcycles, or on foot, at night, during the day, with the use of armored vehicles. The enemy is pressing one way or another and it seems that he has unlimited resources in manpower. After all, we see enemy losses every day, we inflict losses every day. But, unfortunately, it is not over yet, emphasises Nazarenko.

According to him, good visibility, significant daylight hours, and good weather prevented the Russian invaders from using artillery and mortars.

High activity of enemy drones. But the unmanned systems of the Defense Forces also work successfully. The enemy, one way or another, is forced to drag his artillery to his rear in a certain way. He can no longer hit the near and far rear of the Defence Forces with artillery and mortars. And he tries to compensate for this by using guided or unguided aerial bombs, Grad-type MLRS, etc., the military officer explains.

What analysts say about the situation in the Chasiv Yar area

According to Yevgeny Dykyy, former company commander of the "Aidar" battalion, and a military analyst, a very threatening situation is developing in the Toretsk and Chasiv Yar area.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are advancing toward Toretsk at a speed of up to 2 km per day.

Usually, the Russians advance in tens of meters per day. It is clear that there was some kind of puncture on our side, emphasises Dykyy.

At the same time, he does not exclude the reality of information about an error during the rotation of two brigades.

Dykyy explains that the greatest threat currently exists for Toretsk and Chasiv Yar itself.

In fact, the fate of an entire large agglomeration of four large cities — Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk — will be decided in Chasiv Yar. God forbid we have to withdraw from Chasiv Yar, then these four cities will simply be shot from the commanding heights around it, and at the very least we will then be faced with the need to evacuate several tens of thousands of civilians. And as a maximum, we can generally lose these cities in some time. It is clear that they will not "fall" in one day, each of these cities is suitable for long-term defence, emphasises the analyst.

At the same time, Dykyy said that the war would still take place in these four cities, which, for the time being, would remain near the front, but they would become the front if Chasiv Yar fell.

He said that the breakthrough near Toretsk creates a threat that Chasiv Yar will have to be defended not from one side, as now, but from two or three, and in the worst case, it will be a threat to the environment and, accordingly, the need for redeployment, that is, withdrawal, which is highly undesirable allow

The veteran emphasised that "firefighting" is currently in the Toretsk area, where the Ukrainian command throws available reserves.