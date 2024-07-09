Russia has numerical advantage but suffers terrible losses near Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian military says

According to Volodymyr Nazarenko, an officer of the artillery unit of the 4th brigade of the Rubizh, the Russian Federation's occupying army has a numerical advantage in Chasiv Yar but suffers terrible losses.
Points of attention
- The Russian army of occupation suffers heavy casualties at Chasiv Yar but remains active in its push forward.
- Analysts and the military assess the situation in Chasiv Yar as threatening since the fate of large cities and agglomerations in the east of Ukraine is at stake.
- Ukrainian defenders actively use unmanned systems and other advanced technologies to restrain the enemy's advance and prevent large human losses.
- The command reacts to the aggravated situation in the Toretsk and Chasiv Yar area by quickly deploying reserves and supporting the Ukrainian military.
- Favourable weather and effective Armed Forces defence made it difficult for the Russian occupiers to use artillery and aviation in Chasiv Yar.
What is happening in the area of Chasiv Yar
According to him, good visibility, significant daylight hours, and good weather prevented the Russian invaders from using artillery and mortars.
What analysts say about the situation in the Chasiv Yar area
According to Yevgeny Dykyy, former company commander of the "Aidar" battalion, and a military analyst, a very threatening situation is developing in the Toretsk and Chasiv Yar area.
According to him, the Russian occupiers are advancing toward Toretsk at a speed of up to 2 km per day.
At the same time, he does not exclude the reality of information about an error during the rotation of two brigades.
Dykyy explains that the greatest threat currently exists for Toretsk and Chasiv Yar itself.
At the same time, Dykyy said that the war would still take place in these four cities, which, for the time being, would remain near the front, but they would become the front if Chasiv Yar fell.
He said that the breakthrough near Toretsk creates a threat that Chasiv Yar will have to be defended not from one side, as now, but from two or three, and in the worst case, it will be a threat to the environment and, accordingly, the need for redeployment, that is, withdrawal, which is highly undesirable allow
The veteran emphasised that "firefighting" is currently in the Toretsk area, where the Ukrainian command throws available reserves.
More on the topic
