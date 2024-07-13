The Russian army attacked the Kherson region — there are casualties

On July 13, the Russian army struck the village of Veletenske of the Bilozer community in the Kherson region.

As a result of the attack of the Russian army on the Kherson region, two women were injured

As a result of the shelling, two residents of the village were injured - they are women aged 43 and 46. They sought medical help on their own.

The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel injuries to the back and legs. The doctors provided the women with the necessary assistance, and they will be treated on an outpatient basis, the report says.

In addition, today a resident of the village of Vesele, Kakhovsky district, who was injured two days ago as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, went to the hospital.

A 57-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound on his leg and a contusion. Currently, the victim is being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Six civilians died in Donetsk region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation

During the day of July 12, as a result of the strikes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region, civilians were again killed and wounded.

As a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region during the previous day, on July 12, six civilians were killed, and 22 more civilians were injured. This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Russia kills civilians! On July 12, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Myrnograd and 2 in Kostyantynivka. Another 22 people in the region were injured during the day. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

The total number of dead and wounded civilians of Donetsk region is presented in the infographic below without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are under occupation